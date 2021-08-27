NJ state workers will finally be returning to their offices

All state workers will return to their offices full time on October 18 as a COVID-19 vaccination requirement takes effect.

The date lines up with Gov. Phil Murphy’s mandate requiring state workers to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination by October 18 or face testing up to twice a week.

Until their full-time return, workers will continue to be required to report to offices two or three times a week. Many state workers have already returned to their workplaces such as the MVC, NJ Transit and the state Lottery.

“Due to the prevalence and rampant spread of the Delta variant, the state is taking aggressive steps to protect the state workforce while continuing to provide vital government services," Alexandra Altman from the governor's office told New Jersey 101.5.

State employees are required to wear face masks indoors in state executive branch offices. This policy has been in effect since early August.

It's not clear if the return of state workers will include the Department of Labor and Workforce Development One Stop Career Centers. Unemployment claimants who have had issues certifying with the state have not been able to go to an office to meet with an agent since March 2020 adding to the frustration of not being able to get answers.

Labor Commissioner Asaro-Angelo has insisted that there is nothing in person that cannot be accessed online and that the One Stop centers are not unemployment offices.

The Department of Labor on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

