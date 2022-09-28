NJ Ska fans unite — ‘Skanksgiving’ is returning to Starland Ballroom

Starland Ballroom’s annual “Skanksgiving” show is making a return this year on Saturday, November 19 with a brand-new lineup.

“Skanksgiving” comes from the form of dance called “skanking” which is practiced in the ska scene.

Ben Carr from the ska band “The Mighty Mighty Bosstones” is literally known as “the dancing guy”. If you’ve ever had the pleasure of seeing them in concert, he does not stop skanking until their set is over.

The Starland Ballroom concert venue in Sayreville is home to live rock music.

I’ve seen well over 100 shows there including Skanksgiving in 2019.

If you’re not familiar with Starland Ballroom, then you’ll remember Hunka Bunka Ballroom.

This year’s Skanksgiving lineup is pure ska and punk and it starts with New Jersey locals “Backyard Superheroes”.

Next on the bill is “The Abruptors” from Buffalo, NY.

“Keep Flying” just dropped an album in August and is part of this insane lineup.

Canadian ska band “The Planet Smashers” are up next.

Remember “Mustard Plug”? Does this help with your ticket buying deicison?

Although I’d prefer “Streetlight Manifesto”, some of the members hail from a group called “Catch 22” straight out of Jersey.

And now for the main event.

If you know anything about this show, your guess for a headliner would be “Reel Big Fish” since they have been part of this for years.

But we get an even better band, and headlining this show is “Goldfinger”. Remember that song “Superman” from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater? That’s Goldfinger.

John Feldmann, the lead guitarist and singer for “Goldfinger”, is not just a front man.

He’s a master writer and producer and I can guarantee he’s produced at least one song that you’ve heard.

He’s worked on songs by Blink 182, Ashlee Simpson, Hilary Duff, Panic! At the Disco, Avicii, 5 Seconds of Summer, Beartooth, Avril Lavigne, and so many more.

Feldy is a huge deal in the music world and he’s coming back to New Jersey to celebrate Skanksgiving.

Tickets are on sale now and the show starts at 5 p.m.

Get more information about it HERE.

