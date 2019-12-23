NJ school bus driver admits driving bus ‘sideways,’ killing 2

MORRISTOWN — A 79-year-old school bus driver Monday pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Paramus student and a teacher last year and injured dozens more.

Hudy Muldrow Sr., of Woodland Park, had faced two counts of reckless vehicular homicide stemming from the May 2018 crash on Route 80 in Mount Olive, which claimed the lives of 10-year-old Miranda Vargas and 51-year-old Jennifer Williamson.

This past April, prosecutors also filed 25 counts of assault by auto against Muldrow, who then was charged on a summons complaint with 16 additional counts of assault by auto.

Muldrow pleaded guilty Monday in Morris County Superior Court to both counts of reckless vehicular homicide, five counts of assault by auto, and endangering the welfare of children. Muldrow faces a 10-year prison term, half of which will be subject to the No Early Release Act, under the terms of his plea deal.

Muldrow admitted in court to recklessly driving the bus sideways" across three lanes of traffic during the accident.

Police previously said Muldrow, after missing the exit for Waterloo Village, drove his bus — full of students and chaperones from East Brook Middle School in Paramus — across the interstate in Mount Olive after making a 90-degree turn. The bus was then struck by a dump truck. The truck driver was not charged with any crime.

The accident also was seen on video released by the state DOT in November 2018, after the Gannett newspaper chain in New Jersey sued the state for access under the state's Open Public Records Act.

Following the deadly crash, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law requiring all new school buses be equipped with seat belts that restrain passengers' torsos as well as their laps.

With previous reporting by Sergio Bichao and Dan Alexander. Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

More from New Jersey 101.5: