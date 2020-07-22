NJ Rep. Chris Smith — did our government release diseased ticks?

Lyme disease has been a scourge on society and especially in the north east and states like New Jersey for many years now. Imagine if the government actually introduced Lyme disease into the population? Congressman Chris Smith has been trying for years to investigate whether or not ticks have been turned into bio weapons by US government researchers. Although it may sound something like something out of a sci-fi movie, this investigation is quite real. After a similar measure stalled in the Senate, Smith finally convinced the house to pass a law to allow the investigation. The amendment will require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to determine if ticks were ever weaponized with Lyme disease or other hazardous pathogens.

I know it sounds far-fetched, but then again, do you really put anything past the federal government? According to an article in the New Jersey Globe, Smith maintains that Dr. Willy Burgdorfer, a researcher who originally discovered Lyme disease in ticks, was also a bio-weapons specialist.

Smith says that Burgdorfer’s files reveal that he and other bio-weapon specialists “stuffed ticks with pathogens in a quest to cause severe disability, disease, and death to potential enemies,” the article says. Smith’s goal is a GAO investigation to determine if any diseased ticks were accidentally or intentionally released.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

