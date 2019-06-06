NJ poll: Married, wealthy, white? You’re probably happier

Garden State residents have plenty to complain about, from stressful commutes to a high cost of living. But in a new poll released Thursday by Rutgers University and Fairleigh Dickinson University, we find New Jersey adults are overall quite happy.

According to the joint survey, 81% of the 1,203 adults contacted described things in their life these days as either "very happy" or "pretty happy." Just 19% described themselves as "not too happy" or "not happy at all."

"When you drill down to the specifics of how people are experiencing life personally, it looks like things are pretty good here," said Krista Jenkins, director of the FDU Poll.

Men and women are equally content, according to the poll's findings. But other key factors such as education, income and race appear to make a difference.

Those in households making under $50,000 annually are less than half as likely as those in households making at least $150,000 to say they are "very happy." More than any other income bracket, 30% of those in the lowest tier said they're "not too happy" or "not at all."

"Even if money can't directly buy happiness, it certainly helps," Jenkins said.

Whether you believe it or not, the poll also finds marriage equals happiness. Those who've said "I do" are more likely than unmarried residents to describe things in their life as very or pretty happy.

Happiness was expressed by 84% of respondents with a college degree, compared to 79% of respondents without a degree.

An impressive 87% of white residents expressed happiness with their life today, compared to 79% of black residents and 71% of Hispanic residents.

The survey's findings are consistent with national polling on personal happiness.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com .