A big shout out to the Bellmawr police chief and his department for their handling of the gym owners who opened today despite Gov. Phil Murphy's order to stay shut.

This morning, the situation looked like it could get ugly as more than 100 supporters showed up along with a throng of media, local and national. The police handled it with great professionalism and compassion.

Even though the owners were handed a summons, the place was not shut down and none of the patrons were given tickets.

Let's see if the owner can quietly go about running his business in a "safe" manner, now that the initial excitement of his reopening has died down. I'm sure if he incurs major fines or legal bills there would be enough people from around the country that would be happy to contribute to any crowdfunding source set up for him. I know I would.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

