A police department in South Jersey has named a recently-rescued "death noodle."

If you are asking yourself, "What's a death noodle," that would be a snake.

Over the weekend, the Deptford Township Police Department made waves across the internet when it posted news that one of its officers rescued a large snake from a basement of a home.

In that post, they (jokingly) referred to the snake as a "death noodle."

Photo of the South Jersey Death Noodle - Photo: Deptford Township Police Department

Sgt. Grogan’s Patrol Squad was dispatched to an animal call. When they arrived, it was learned that this Death Noodle became stuck in the basement of the home. The snake was safely removed and released into a wooded area. Pictured here, Patrol Officer William Bittner poses with the offender.

On Monday, the department provided an update.

And a name for the snake.

We received multiple messages by several local “Amateur Herpetologists” indicating that the snake was a harmless Rat Snake and posed no danger to the homeowner. They felt our remarks were insensitive. In an effort to remain transparent, we tracked down the snake in question. He’s a 5’ long Rat Snake, born and raised in Deptford Township. His name is Julius. Julius Squeezer.

Yes, Julius Squeezer.

Job well done.

