Movie theaters in NJ: Regal Cinema reopens this month

After closing all its theaters nationwide in October during the coronavirus pandemic's second wave, Regal began to reopen its theaters on Friday. New Jersey locations reopen later this month.

Regal had been one of most notable holdouts in the gradual reopening of cinemas nationwide. Movie theaters in New Jersey were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity on Sept. 4 when Gov. Phil Murphy lifted his executive order. Theaters are now allowed to open at 35% capacity with a maximum of 150, not including staff.

Regal's locations in North Brunswick, Moorestown and Sewell will open on April 23 while Burlington, Mays Landing, South Plainfield and Vineland reopen May 4; Hamilton, Manahawkin and Phillipsburg reopen May 14; and Turnersville reopens May 21.

Per Murphy's orders, mask must be worn during the movie except to eat or drink. There also must be reduced capacities and empty seats between groups.

Bow Tie Theaters locations in Hoboken, Millburn and Ridgewood reopened in September but closed again. Calls to the Milburn and Ridgewood locations had pre-recorded messages about being closed while the Hoboken phone number was not working.

The Count Basie Center for the Arts took over Bow Tie's Red Bank location and renamed it the Basie Center Cinemas, screening classic films.

AMC Theaters have been open the longest in New Jersey although one of its locations, the Hamilton 24 in Mercer County, closed in November as part of an arrangement with landlord partner EPR.

The Picture Show theater in East Windsor and the Tilton Square Theaters in Northfield and Stone Harbor are all open.

The pandemic claimed several small independent theaters including the 99-year-old Atlantic Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands and The ShowRoom Cinemas in Asbury Park and Bradley Beach.

The state's only drive-in, the Delsea Drive-In in Vineland, is open for the season on Friday and Saturday nights at 50% capacity with first run movie on Screen 1 and classic films on Screen 2.

