NJ movie theater to celebrate grand opening with a free movie night

Who doesn’t love a free movie?

Landmark Theatres is celebrating the opening of their first New Jersey location with a free movie night on Sept. 29.

The theater, in the Closter Plaza, is having a soft launch on Sept. 27 & 28, showing “The Woman King”, “Moonage Daydream”, and “Don’t Worry Darling” with regular admission prices.

Then, on Thursday there will be a private ribbon cutting. The community is invited to a free movie night on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. The audience will be treated to a choice of adult-oriented new release films or the classic 1971 family film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

Concessions will be complimentary and guests will have an opportunity to take a photo on the red carpet. Doors open at approximately 7 p.m. RSVP to the free movie night is on Eventbrite and admission is first come, first served.

All attendees will have an opportunity to see a current new release movie with complimentary concessions and a chance to enter a drawing for movie merchandise. Be sure to dress to impress if you want to take a picture on the red carpet.

The new Landmark Theatre will replace the CMX Market Cinemas; when announcing the acquisition, Landmark President Kevin Holloway said,

“Closter is the latest of several acquisitions that Landmark has made this summer. This location positions us in another key market within a community destination center, enabling us to expand our brand offering in time for an exciting holiday film season.”

Founded in 1974, Landmark Theatres bills itself as the nation's largest specialized theater chain, and is “dedicated to independent cinema and high-quality mainstream film with 178 screens in 24 markets.”

