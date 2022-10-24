NJ man with dementia missing for days after leaving Union County nursing home

PLAINFIELD — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Jerome White, 64, walked out of the AristaCare at Norwood Terrace senior care facility in Plainfield on Saturday, Oct. 22., at approximately 8 p.m and has not been seen or heard from since.

He is believed to be on foot and not driving a vehicle, police said.

White is described as being 5 feet 9 inches, weighing 205 pounds, and last seen wearing a red T-shirt and blue jeans.

Jerome White (Photo Credit: Laura White-Walker, Facebook)

AristaCare provides post-acute inpatient rehabilitation, memory care, and long-term care services to its residents.

White’s sister, Laura White-Walker posted on Facebook that her brother is in the beginning stages of dementia. “They aren’t doing enough to find him. Keep him in your prayers,” she wrote.

If anyone sees a man matching this description, please contact the Plainfield Police Department at 908-753-3360.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

