NJ man was shot dead in his car. Hours later, his family was robbed

PATERSON — Hours after a man was shot dead while sitting in a parked vehicle, his family members were robbed at gunpoint in another part of Paterson, according to a report.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said that shortly before midnight Friday, police responded to the area of the intersection of East 28th Street and 10th Avenue in the City of Paterson in response to a call of shots fired. There, they found 27-year-old Akean Williams, from Paterson, seated in his Nissan Altima, parked on the side of the road near 455 10th Avenue.

Williams had "obvious gunshot wounds" and was transported to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased a short time later, the prosecutor's office said.

NorthJersey.com cited unnamed law enforcement sources saying his family members were robbed at gunpoint in their home hours later. The report also said a nonfatal shooting happened near the same corner late last month, and that law enforcement sources tell the news organization a gang called Icy sells heroin in the area.

Williams' death is Paterson's eighth homicide of the year. According to the NorthJersey.com report, it ended a 16-day period without any shootings in a city that's seen 70 this year .

