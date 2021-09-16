NJ man charged with raping woman who fell asleep at house party
A Paterson man was charged with raping a woman while she slept at house party in Wanaque in March 2019.
Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said police were called to a large party inside a house on Greenwood Avenue who said she was awakened by the nonconsensual act of penetration by a man later identified as Zariq T. Hewitt, 25.
The Daily Voice reported Hewitt ran track and played football at Pompton Lakes High School
Valdes did not disclose where Hewitt was located or the circumstances of his arrest.
Hewitt is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree sexual assault. Following a detention hearing on Monday a judge ruled he will remain in custody.
