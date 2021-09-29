NJ lawyer fights against Gov. Murphy and masking kids (Opinion)

For the past couple of months, unlike the so-called opposition party in the Legislature, we've been calling out the Murphy administration and fighting to restore civil liberties to NJ residents, families, workers, students, and children.

NJ attorney Bruce Afran has sued in federal court, brief filed last week, calling out the government for refusing to share the basis for the mask mandate on kids as young as 2 years old.

The state has to file their side on Monday and then Bruce expects a decision within a week or so. Let's hope and pray that the argument on the lack of evidence and accountability will be enough for the judge to vacate the executive order and free our kids from the potentially harmful mask-wearing.

One quick point on this is that I'm a little tired of the talking point saying that parents have a "choice" when it comes to masking their kids all day. Why? You would never tolerate a parent smoking around their toddler in the car with the windows up. Not everything is as simple as a "choice."

The problem with the political opposition is it is weak at best and downright harmful at worst.

When you accept the premise that masks are potentially helpful, despite all the evidence to the contrary, you actually make the argument for the opposition. The argument from Murphy essentially is that you do not have a choice because keeping a mask off of your kids is harmful. This is literally the opposite of the truth based on just about every doctor and scientist that I've interviewed and shared on this show over the past 18 months, but Murphy has never been challenged.

Thankfully we have strong attorneys doing the job that should have been done by these so-called "leaders" all along. So, Bruce is picking up the slack for the weak and incompetent Legislature. We'll keep you posted as we get closer to a ruling.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The 10 most-lobbied bills in Trenton in 2020 and 2021 The state Election Law Enforcement Commission ranked the most-lobbied bills in Trenton, according to the number of reported official contacts.