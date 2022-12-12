NJ is spending millions so you can safely ride a bike to work
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced the awarding of $24.7 million in state Department of Transportation grants specifically targeted at pedestrian and public safety improvements around transit facilities.
During a visit to Dover Township on Monday, Murphy said the grants mean communities across the Garden State can make infrastructure improvements without relying on property taxpayers to cover the entire bill.
"This means our communities aren’t going to just be safer, but we’re going to help keep them affordable.”
Murphy said the Safe Streets to Transit program will provide $13.4 million in grant money to 29 different communities to make sure “towns can make access to their rail stations easier and safer whether it be through new sidewalks and walkways, or lighting upgrades or changes to vehicular traffic flows around a station.”
Murphy said an additional tranche of $2.9 million, awarded to 10 different communities, will be used “to help spur smart and effective development or redevelopment at and around transit centers, to make access to mass transit easier, to get people to live and work at mass transit hubs.”
He noted this is the aim of New Jersey’s Transit Village program.
Ride a bike to work
The governor also said $8.4 million in grants will be distributed to 17 towns though the Local Bikeway program to help make cycling “a more viable and a zero emission transportation option for residents." Additionally, Murphy said the program focuses on making it safer for those that choose to commute to work by bicycle.
New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti noted the increased funding “means a record number of towns are receiving grants to create safer, more walkable and bikeable communities, and promote the use of public transportation.”
Debra Kagan, the executive director of the New Jersey Bike & Walk Coalition, said with rising traffic fatalities and serious injuries all over the state, “this significant increase in funding will help ensure better access to public transit for vulnerable road users and create more walkable and bikeable roads, an essential part of building a safer and more equitable transportation system.”
The grant money was approved as part of the FY 2023 state spending plan.
Who is getting how much?
The following municipalities have been awarded Safe Streets to Transit grants:
Absecon City - $619,000
Belleville Township - $446,000
Berkeley Heights Township - $639,000
Bernardsville Borough - $250,000
Bordentown Township - $152,000
Burlington City - $158,000
Cherry Hill Township - $683,000
Clementon Borough - $416,000
Dover Town - $778,000
Egg Harbor City - $330,000
Elizabeth City - $465,000
Evesham Township - $409,000
Hamilton Township - $341,000
Hammonton Town - $325,000
Harrison Township - $175,000
Haworth Borough - $429,000
Long Branch City - $774,000
Margate City - $162,000
Middletown Township - $997,000
Passaic City - $510,000
Perth Amboy City -$610,000
Pleasantville City - $263,000
Princeton - $636,000
Red Bank Borough - $243,000
Somers Point City - $861,000
Somerville Borough - $299,000
Summit City - $484,000
Voorhees Township - $756,000
West Windsor Township - $222,000
The following municipalities have been awarded Transit Village Program grants:
Asbury Park - $55,000
Burlington City - $327,000
Cranford Township - $191,000
Dunellen Borough - $226,000
Morristown Town - $86,000
Netcong Borough - $800,000
Newark City - $470,000
Park Ridge Borough - $147,000
Pleasantville City - $555,000
West Windsor Township - $89,000
The following counties and municipalities have been awarded Local Bikeway Program grants:
Berkeley Heights Township - $286,000
Delran Township - $700,000
Folsom Borough - $331,000
Galloway Township - $250,000
Gibbsboro Borough - $541,000
Hudson County - $637,000
Jersey City - $670,000
Lawrence Township - $802,000
Maurice River Township - $1,000,000
Newark City - $379,000
Passaic County $250,000
Princeton - $750,000
River Vale Township - $447,000
Summit City - $500,000
Voorhees Township - $251,000
West Windsor Township - $377,000
Woolwich Township - $251,000
David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.