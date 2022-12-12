New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced the awarding of $24.7 million in state Department of Transportation grants specifically targeted at pedestrian and public safety improvements around transit facilities.

During a visit to Dover Township on Monday, Murphy said the grants mean communities across the Garden State can make infrastructure improvements without relying on property taxpayers to cover the entire bill.

"This means our communities aren’t going to just be safer, but we’re going to help keep them affordable.”

Murphy said the Safe Streets to Transit program will provide $13.4 million in grant money to 29 different communities to make sure “towns can make access to their rail stations easier and safer whether it be through new sidewalks and walkways, or lighting upgrades or changes to vehicular traffic flows around a station.”

Murphy said an additional tranche of $2.9 million, awarded to 10 different communities, will be used “to help spur smart and effective development or redevelopment at and around transit centers, to make access to mass transit easier, to get people to live and work at mass transit hubs.”

He noted this is the aim of New Jersey’s Transit Village program.

The governor also said $8.4 million in grants will be distributed to 17 towns though the Local Bikeway program to help make cycling “a more viable and a zero emission transportation option for residents." Additionally, Murphy said the program focuses on making it safer for those that choose to commute to work by bicycle.

New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti noted the increased funding “means a record number of towns are receiving grants to create safer, more walkable and bikeable communities, and promote the use of public transportation.”

Debra Kagan, the executive director of the New Jersey Bike & Walk Coalition, said with rising traffic fatalities and serious injuries all over the state, “this significant increase in funding will help ensure better access to public transit for vulnerable road users and create more walkable and bikeable roads, an essential part of building a safer and more equitable transportation system.”

The grant money was approved as part of the FY 2023 state spending plan.

Who is getting how much?

The following municipalities have been awarded Safe Streets to Transit grants:

Absecon City - $619,000

Belleville Township - $446,000

Berkeley Heights Township - $639,000

Bernardsville Borough - $250,000

Bordentown Township - $152,000

Burlington City - $158,000

Cherry Hill Township - $683,000

Clementon Borough - $416,000

Dover Town - $778,000

Egg Harbor City - $330,000

Elizabeth City - $465,000

Evesham Township - $409,000

Hamilton Township - $341,000

Hammonton Town - $325,000

Harrison Township - $175,000

Haworth Borough - $429,000

Long Branch City - $774,000

Margate City - $162,000

Middletown Township - $997,000

Passaic City - $510,000

Perth Amboy City -$610,000

Pleasantville City - $263,000

Princeton - $636,000

Red Bank Borough - $243,000

Somers Point City - $861,000

Somerville Borough - $299,000

Summit City - $484,000

Voorhees Township - $756,000

West Windsor Township - $222,000

The following municipalities have been awarded Transit Village Program grants:

Asbury Park - $55,000

Burlington City - $327,000

Cranford Township - $191,000

Dunellen Borough - $226,000

Morristown Town - $86,000

Netcong Borough - $800,000

Newark City - $470,000

Park Ridge Borough - $147,000

Pleasantville City - $555,000

West Windsor Township - $89,000

The following counties and municipalities have been awarded Local Bikeway Program grants:

Berkeley Heights Township - $286,000

Delran Township - $700,000

Folsom Borough - $331,000

Galloway Township - $250,000

Gibbsboro Borough - $541,000

Hudson County - $637,000

Jersey City - $670,000

Lawrence Township - $802,000

Maurice River Township - $1,000,000

Newark City - $379,000

Passaic County $250,000

Princeton - $750,000

River Vale Township - $447,000

Summit City - $500,000

Voorhees Township - $251,000

West Windsor Township - $377,000

Woolwich Township - $251,000

