NJ is home to the largest U-pick flower farm in the U.S.

Come springtime in New Jersey people are dying to get out in the fresh air and enjoy nature. Fall here has apple picking and hayrides. Well, it only makes sense then that New Jersey has the largest U-pick your own flower farm in the United States.

Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge is not only the largest of its kind in the country, it is stunningly beautiful. This year they have doubled in size to over three hundred acres.

As a kid, I worked on a 70-acre farm and it seemed huge. I can't imagine what 300 acres of tulips looks like up close. Well, that's what also makes it a great place as a backdrop for photoshoots for weddings, anniversaries, proposals, etc.

Check out some Instagram posts taken at the farm.

What do you do on a tulip farm besides gawk and pick flowers? Plenty. They have food vendors and picnic tables to make a perfect picnic. Kids of all ages can check out the rescue animals at their "Big Buds" section or feed the animals at the "Little Sprouts" feeding zoo. There are even pony rides and a complimentary shuttle on the back of a tractor pulled flatbed to get you around.

You have to choose a time slot to go. They offer overlapping four hour time slots from 9 am to 6 pm. Admission is only $13 which also includes NJ sales tax. Any kids ages two and under are free.

They are smack dab in the middle of the state at 86 Rues Road in Cream Ridge, New Jersey. Make sure you follow the signs to parking. Holland Ridge farms opens in April, just a couple of short weeks away.

If you want to avoid the crowds and go on a weekday, they are open 7 days a week.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

