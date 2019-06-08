NJ is giving away $1.5M worth of opioid antidote on June 18
TRENTON — The state will be giving out free doses of the opioid overdose antidote on June 18 as part of an effort to combat drug deaths.
The drug naloxone, which often recognized by the brand Narcan, will be distributed in limited quantities at certain pharmacies. See the list below.
The state is spending $1.5 million to buy about 20,000 twin packs of the antidote for the give-away day.
People will not need a prescription or appointment to get a pack. The free packs will be available for one day only as part of a pilot program approves by the state Board of Pharmacy.
The funds come from the Murphy administration's $100 million opioid initiative, which includes a $2 million line for increasing access to naloxone.
Police officers in a growing number of municipalities are being equipped with the antidote, which can revive overdose victims and save their lives.
More than 3,000 people died from overdoses in the state last year. But first responders used the antidote more than 16,000 times, saving thousands, officials said.
The distribution is not just aimed at drug addicts but at their relatives and friends, as well.
“We are making the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone available for free on June 18 to help New Jerseyans have the tools they need to support their friends and loved ones and to give us every opportunity to save lives and connect people with opioid addiction to treatment," Department of Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson said Friday.
Atlantic County
- Walgreens — 1723 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City
- Walgreens — 3218 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City
- CVS — 6815 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Twp
- Walgreens — 2247 Ocean Heights Ave, Egg Harbor Twp
- Walmart — 6801 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp
- CVS — 327 S Pitney Rd, Galloway
- Walmart — 631 US Hwy 9 South, Little Egg Harbor
- Walmart — 4620 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
- CVS — 191 New Rd, Somers Point
Bergen County
- Buckley’s Drug Store — 35 E Palisade Ave, Englewood
- Walmart — 174 Passaic St, Garfield
- Levy’s Pharmacy — 299 Stuyvesant Ave, Lyndhurst
- Walgreens — 72 Crescent Ave, Waldwick
- RiteAID — 265 Pascack Road, Washington Twp
Burlington County
- Boyd’s of Bordentown — 118 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown
- Mast Pharmacy and Surgical — 338 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown
- Powers Pharmacy — 558 Lakehurst Rd, Browns Mills
- Walmart — 2501 Route 130 S, Cinnaminson
- Boyd’s of Florence — 306 Broad St, Florence
- RiteAID — 235 N Maple Ave, Marlton
- Walmart — 150 E St Hwy 70, Marlton
- RiteAID — 409 Stokes Road, Medford
- Larchmont Pharmacy — 200 Larchmont Blvd, Mount Laurel
- Walmart — 934 St Hwy 73 @ Fellowship Rd, Mount Laurel
- Walgreens — 7001 Route 130, Riverside
- Hometown Pharmacy — 1805 US-206, Southampton
- RiteAID — 217 Sunset Road, Willingboro
Camden County
- RiteAID — 375 Whitehorse Pike, Atco
- RiteAID — 501 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington
- CVS — 1 West White Horse Pike, Berlin
- CVS — 701 College Drive, Blackwood
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Brooklawn — Route 130 & Browning Road, Brooklawn
- Bell Pharmacy — 1201 Haddon Av, Camden
- CVS — 3004 Mount Ephraim Ave, Camden
- RiteAID — 1426 Mtount Ephraim Ave, Camden
- RiteAID — 2 South Broadway, Camden
- Walgreens — 2626 Federal St, Camden
- CVS — 100 Springdale Rd, Cherry Hill
- CVS — 600 Kings Hwy N, Cherry Hill
- RiteAID — 823 Cooper Landing Road, Cherry Hill
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Garden St Pavilion — 2230 Route 70 West, Cherry Hill
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Laurel Hill — 1224 Blackwood Clementon Rd, Clementon
- CVS — 455 S Broadway, Gloucester City
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Lawnside — 130 White Horse Pike N, Lawnside
- CVS — 24 S Black Horse Pike, Mount Ephraim
- CVS — 7500 Maple Ave, Pennsauken
- CVS — 4315 Marlton Pike @ Henshaw, Pennsauken
- RiteAID — 4902 Westfield Avenue, Pennsauken
- Walgreens — 4601 Westfield Ave, Pennsauken
- CVS — 589 Berlin Cross Keys Road, Sicklerville
- Walmart — 1 Coopertowne Blvd, Somerdale
- CVS — 69 S White Horse Pike, Stratford
- CVS — 1000 Kresson Rd, Voorhees
- Medilink RxCare — 709 County Rte 561, Voorhees
Cape May County
- CVS — 11 Court House South Dennis Rd, Cape May Court House
- Cape Village Pharmacies — 38 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Rio Grande — 1700 Route 47 South, Rio Grande
- Walgreens — 3300 Route 9 S, Rio Grande
Cumberland County
- RiteAID — 52 E Broad Street, Bridgeton
- Walgreens — 25 E Broad St, Bridgeton
- CVS — 1209 North High St., Millville
- RiteAID — 907 North High Street, Millville
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Millville — 2130 North 2nd Street, Millville
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Upper Deerfield — 1000 Pearl Street, Upper Deerfield
- CVS — 1163 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland
- RiteAID — 7 West Landis Ave, Vineland
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Landis Ave — 3600 East Landis Avenue, Vineland
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Vineland — 1255 W Landis Ave, Vineland
Essex County
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Belleville — 726 Washington Ave, Belleville
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Brookdale — 1409 Broad Street, Bloomfield
- Stop and Shop Supermaket — 8 Franklin Street, Bloomfield
- Lexann Pharmacy & Wellness Ctr — 333 Central Ave, East Orange
- ShopRite Pharmacy of East Orange — 533 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, East Orange
- Walgreens — 508 Main Street, East Orange
- Abel’s Pharmacy — 635 Grove St Irvington, Irvington
- RiteAID — 104 12th Avenue, Newark
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Newark — 206 Springfield Ave, Newark
- Walgreens — 61 Ferry St, Newark
- Walgreens — 361 Bergen St, Newark
Gloucester County
- RiteAID — 860 Cooper Street, Deptford
- CVS — 2037 West Blvd, Malaga
- RiteAID — 490 Hurfville-Cross Keys Rd, Sewell
- Walgreens — 500 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell
- Walmart — 3501 Route 42, Turnersville
- CVS — 1239 S. Blackhorse Pike, Williamstown
Hudson County
- Jerry’s Drug Pharmacy — 455 Broadway, Bayonne
- RiteAID — 1097 Broadway, Bayonne
- Stop and Shop Supermaket — 1 Lefante Way, Bayonne
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Hoboken — 900 Madison Avenue, Hoboken
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Metro Plaza — 400 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City
- Walgreens — 2395 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City
- Midtown Pharmacy — 581 Kearny Ave, Kearny
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Kearny — 100 Passaic Avenue, Kearny
- Walmart — 150 Harrison Ave, Kearny
- Walmart — 400 Park Pl, Secaucus
- Walgreens — 3508 Kennedy Blvd, Union City
Hunterdon County
- Reading Ridge Pharmacy — 8 Reading Road, Flemington
Mercer County
- Alexander’s Twin Pharmacy — 1060 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd, Hamilton
- Walmart — 700 Marketplace Blvd, Hamilton
- Penlar Pharmacy — 160 Lawrenceville Pennington Rd, Lawrenceville
- RiteAID — 1801 Kuser Road, Trenton
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Ewing — 1750 North Olden Avenue, Trenton
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Hamilton Sq — 1225 Route #33/Hamilton Plaza, Trenton
- Walgreens — 1096 Highway 33, Trenton
- Westside Pharmacy — 215 N. Hermitage Ave, Trenton
Middlesex County
- Colonia Pharmacy — 515 Inman Ave, Colonia
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Edison — US Hwy 1 & Old Post Road, Edison
- RiteAID — 332 Raritan Avenue, Highland Park
- Boyt Drugs — 411 Main St, Metuchen
- Walgreens — 20 Jersey Ave, New Brunswick
- Walmart — 979 US Hwy 1 South, North Brunswick
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Old Bridge — US Hwy 9 & Fairway Plaza, Old Bridge
- Walmart — 1126 US Hwy 9, Old Bridge
- RiteAID — 3553 Washington Road, Parlin
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Perth Amboy — 365 Convery Boulevard, Perth Amboy
- Walgreens — 520 Convery Blvd, Perth Amboy
- Twin City Pharmacy — 1708 Park Ave, South Plainfield
- Walmart — 360 US Highway 9 N, Woodbridge
Monmouth County
- Bayshore Pharmacy — 2 Bayshore Plaza, Atlantic Highlands
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Belmar — 1801 Highway 35, Belmar
- Hazlet Pharmacy Inc. — 2874 NJ Hwy 35, Hazlet
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Wall Twp — 2433 St Hwy 34, Manasquan
- Pharmacy Emporium — 460 County Road 520, Marlboro
- Park Plaza Pharmacy — 343 NJ Hwy 34, Matawan
- Walgreens — 3580 State Route 66, Neptune
- Walmart — 3575 State Route 66, Neptune
- Oakhurst Pharmacy — 1915 NJ Hwy 35, Oakhurst
- Campbell’s Pharmacy — 2175 NJ Hwy 35, Sea Girt
Morris County
- Walgreens — 100 E Mcfarlan St, Dover
- Walmart — 40 International Dr S, Flanders
- RiteAID — 213 South Street, Morristown
Ocean County
- CVS — 955 West Bay Ave, Barnegat
- RiteAID — 416 US Hwy 9, Bayville
- CVS — 989 Burnt Tavern Rd, Brick
- Walmart — 1872 Route 88, Brick
- RiteAID — 101 S Main St, Forked River
- CVS — 890 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson
- CVS — 700 Main St., Lanoka Harbor
- Walmart — 580 US Hwy 9, Lanoka Harbor
- Walmart — 525 Route 72 W, Manahawkin
- RiteAID — 2101 Route 70, Manchester
- Plumsted Pharmacy — 8 Brindletown Road, New Egypt
- Butler’s Pharmacy — 2301 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant
- CVS — 51 Bananier Dr, Toms River
- RiteAID — 811 Fischer Blvd, Toms River
- RiteAID — 220 Route 70, Toms River
- Walgreens — 2353 Route 9, Toms River
- Walmart — 950 Route 37 W, Toms River
Passaic County
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Passaic — 503 Paulison Avenue, Passaic
- iCare Pharmacy — 661 Main Street, Paterson
- Walgreens — 350 Preakness Ave, Paterson
- Walgreens — 639 E 18th St, Paterson
Salem County
- RiteAID — 130 East Main Street, Penns Grove
Somerset County
- Walmart — 100 North Main Street, Manville
- Walgreens — 129 Somerset St, Somerville
- Walmart — 1501 US Highway 22, Watchung
Sussex County
- Walmart — 230 State Highway 23, Franklin
- Walgreens — 126 Water St, Newton
- Walmart — 26 Hampton House Rd, Newton
Union County
- Bell’s Pharmacy — 17 N Union Ave, Cranford
- Camacho Pharmacy — 509 Elizabeth Ave, Elizabeth
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Elizabeth — 865 West Grand Street, Elizabeth
- Stop and Shop Supermaket — 801 Newark Avenue, Elizabeth
- Walgreens — 600 Newark Ave, Elizabeth
- Walgreens — 1147 South Ave, Plainfield
- ShopRite Pharmacy — 2401 US Hwy 22 West, Union
- Tiffany Natural Pharmacy — 1115 S. Ave W, Westfield
Warren County
- Panther Valley Pharmacy — 1581 County Road 517, Allamuchy
- RiteAID — 2 Upper Sarepta Road, Belvidere
- RiteAID — 755 Memorial Pky (US Hwy 22), Phillipsburg
- Stop and Shop Supermaket — 1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg
- Walmart — 1300 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg
- RiteAID — 354 State Route 57 West, Washington
- ShopRite Pharmacy — 2 Club House Drive, Washington
Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.