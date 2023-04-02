NJ interstates with the most fatal crashes

NJ interstates with the most fatal crashes

Canva

Across 75 fatal crashes, 80 individuals lost their lives on interstate highways in New Jersey in 2021, according to the latest report released by the New Jersey State Police.

In that year, there was one death per every 5.25 miles of interstate roadway, the report says.

The deaths included 52 drivers, 14 passengers, 13 pedestrians, and one cyclist, according to the data.

Below is a list of the interstates in New Jersey that experienced the highest number of fatal crashes in 2021. Some interstates are much longer than others.

Google Maps
loading...

I-80 (Warren, Sussex, Morris, Essex, Passaic, Bergen counties)

68.35 miles
10 fatal crashes

Google Maps
loading...

I-287 (Middlesex, Somerset, Morris, Passaic, Bergen counties)

67.54 miles
10 fatal crashes

Google Maps
loading...

I-78 (Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset, Union, Essex, Hudson counties)

67.83  miles
11 fatal crashes

Google Maps
loading...

I-95/Turnpike (Burlington, Mercer, Middlesex, Union, Essex, Hudson, Bergen counties)

86.73 miles
14 fatal crashes

Dino Flammia
loading...

I-295/Turnpike (Salem, Gloucester, Camden, Burlington, Mercer counties)

68.06 miles
19 fatal crashes

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in

Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research.

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM