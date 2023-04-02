NJ interstates with the most fatal crashes

Across 75 fatal crashes, 80 individuals lost their lives on interstate highways in New Jersey in 2021, according to the latest report released by the New Jersey State Police.

In that year, there was one death per every 5.25 miles of interstate roadway, the report says.

The deaths included 52 drivers, 14 passengers, 13 pedestrians, and one cyclist, according to the data.

Below is a list of the interstates in New Jersey that experienced the highest number of fatal crashes in 2021. Some interstates are much longer than others.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I-80 (Warren, Sussex, Morris, Essex, Passaic, Bergen counties)

68.35 miles

10 fatal crashes

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I-287 (Middlesex, Somerset, Morris, Passaic, Bergen counties)

67.54 miles

10 fatal crashes

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I-78 (Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset, Union, Essex, Hudson counties)

67.83 miles

11 fatal crashes

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I-95/Turnpike (Burlington, Mercer, Middlesex, Union, Essex, Hudson, Bergen counties)

86.73 miles

14 fatal crashes

Dino Flammia Dino Flammia loading...

I-295/Turnpike (Salem, Gloucester, Camden, Burlington, Mercer counties)

68.06 miles

19 fatal crashes

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.