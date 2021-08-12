As COVID ravaged New Jersey prisons during the height of the pandemic, Governor Phil Murphy ordered the release of thousands of inmates to try and stem the tide of infections behind bars.

One of the men Murphy ordered set free, is now accused of committing a murder just two days after his release. NJ.com was the first to report the crime.

25 year old Jerry Crawford of Atlantic City was doing time for burglary. He was allowed to leave South Woods State Prison on November 4, 2020. On November 6, investigators say he and another man shot Davion Scarbrough to death.

Scarbrough's body was found riddled with bullets and dumped in a field less than half a mile from the prison where Crawford had been imprisoned.

The second man charged in connection with the killing, 23 year old Yusuf Waites, had been let out of prison less than a month earlier after finishing a sentence on a gun charge.

"We warned Governor Murphy that he was putting the public at risk, but he disagreed, with tragic results." - NJ State Senator Michael Testa

The early release of more than 2,000 inmates came as New Jersey's prison system logged the highest COVID infection rate and death toll of any state in the nation.

Word of the murder brought sharp criticism from New Jersey State Senator Michael Testa, who opposed legislation allowing the early release.

"A member of the public is now dead as a direct result of the Murphy administration's dangerous early release policy," Testa said in a statement.

