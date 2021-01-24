NJ house fire rescue sends four officers and woman to hospital

WASHINGTON BOROUGH — Four New Jersey police officers were treated for smoke inhalation after entering a burning home to try to rescue a woman trapped on the second floor, authorities said.

Emergency responders were called just before 9 a.m. Saturday to the fire in Washington borough in Warren County.

Sgt. Jerry Magyar told lehighvalleylive.com that officers were met by heavy smoke, and once fire department crews arrived they retreated and the borough fire department brought the woman out.

She was flown to Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, where her condition wasn't immediately available.

Magyar said she was breathing on her own before she was transported, and the four police officers were treated at a hospital and released.

Several pets were rescued, although one dog escaped and was being sought, according to Washington Township police on the department Facebook page.

The county fire marshal, county prosecutors and Washington Township detectives are investigating the cause of the blaze.

