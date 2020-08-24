NJ hospitals implement mass temperature taking

If the coronavirus pandemic creates a second wave of positive cases in New Jersey, at least three hospitals will be in a better position to screen the body temperature of every person attempting to enter.

Technology meant for automated, accurate and mass temperature screening is now in place at the New Jersey hospitals operated by CarePoint Health: Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital in Jersey City, and Hoboken University Medical Center.

The thermal imaging cameras can measure the temperature of up to six people at the same time, from up to 20 feet away. The equipment by Zyter can detect temperature in less than one second, and instantly sends alerts to those monitoring readings on other devices.

"If five employees walk in at once, it'll alert us if any of them have a fever. Same thing with visitors, same thing with patients," said Tucker Woods, chief medical officer at Christ Hospital. "It is pretty impressive."

Individuals with abnormal temperature readings can then be redirected to a different entrance for additional testing or care.

The three hospitals have each received four thermal cameras. According to Zyter, three cameras are meant for main entrances while the fourth at each hospital is being deployed "in an unspecified location."

"Temperature scanning systems provide fast and reliable results on easy-to-read digital screens and allow us to triage every visitor and employee who enters one of our three facilities, creating another layer of safety for our patients and staff," said Vijay Singh, chief hospital executive at Bayonne Medical Center.

According to Woods, this is one step the hospital system has taken to be better prepared should a second wave of COVID-19 hit the Garden State.

"If we do have large volumes of patients, I think this will make our jobs easier," Woods said.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.