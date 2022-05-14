NJ hospital safety grades are out: Could your hospital do better?

How safe is your local hospital?

A new survey has just been released that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State.

Tyla Minniear, the chief operating officer for the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute, said the Spring 2022 Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety survey lists hospitals with a top safety rating, but it also includes 19 that received a grade of “C” and 4 hospitals received a “D”.

No hospitals in New Jersey got a grade of “F”.

She said the survey factors in 30 different measures of safety and “some of those quality measures could include falls or preventable infections like C-DIFF or MRSA.”

N.J. hospitals with a “C” grade in spring of 2022

Click on a hospital name for the full grading information

Atlanticare Regional Medical Center - City Campus

Atlanticare Regional Medical Center - City Campus

CarePoint Health-Bayonne Medical Center

CarePoint Health-Bayonne Medical Center

CarePoint Health-Christ Hospital

CarePoint Health-Christ Hospital

Carepoint Health-Hoboken University Medical Center

Carepoint Health-Hoboken University Medical Center

CentraState Medical Center

CentraState Medical Center

Cooper University Hospital

Cooper University Hospital

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center

Hackettstown Regional Medical Center

Hackettstown Regional Medical Center

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Salem Medical Center

Salem Medical Center

Shore Medical Center

Shore Medical Center

Southern Ocean Medical Center

Southern Ocean Medical Center

St. Francis Medical Center of Trenton

St. Francis Medical Center of Trenton

Trinitas Regional Medical Center RWJBH

Trinitas Regional Medical Center RWJBH

University Hospital

University Hospital

Virtua Memorial Hospital (Virtua Mt Holly Hospital)

Virtua Memorial Hospital (Virtua Mt Holly Hospital)

Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Virtua Willingboro Hospital

Virtua Willingboro Hospital

N.J. hospitals with a “D” grade in spring of 2022

Click on a hospital name for the full grading information

CareWell Health Medical Center

CareWell Health Medical Center

Holy Name Medical Center

Holy Name Medical Center

St. Joseph's University Medical Center

St. Joseph's University Medical Center

St. Joseph's Wayne Medical Center

St. Joseph's Wayne Medical Center

While Minniear noted the goal of the survey is to let patients know “how safe their local hospital is” the safety grades can and do change frequently.

As an example, Capital Health Medical Center in Hopewell received a grade of “C” at this time last year, six months ago the hospital received a “B” and in the most recent survey Capital Health got a top “A” safety rating.

Alan Lee, the senior vice president and chief operations officer at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital said in a statement that “Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital is committed to its mission as a high reliability organization by seeking constant improvement and innovation regarding safety and quality, patient experience and clinical performance."

"We are confident that our strategic plan addresses these results," he added. "We actively participate in national quality and safety rating evaluations as a part of our efforts to obtain all available data towards these goals. We are committed to providing the best possible care to the communities we serve.”

Dr. Reg Blaber, Virtua Health's executive vice president and chief clinical officer, said in a statement that Virtua Health officials "appreciate that The Leapfrog Group and other third-party evaluators provide insights into areas where we excel and where there are opportunities for improvement. We take such feedback to heart and have implemented meaningful new policies and practices since the data for these safety grades were gathered, some of which is now about two years old."

A complete list of New Jersey hospital ratings can be found at the Leapfrog Hospital Safety website by clicking here.

The Leapfrog Group Safety Survey includes almost 3,000 hospitals across the nation.

The New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute is the regional leader for the Leapfrog Group in the Garden State.

