NJ hospital safety grades are out: Could your hospital do better?
How safe is your local hospital?
A new survey has just been released that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State.
Tyla Minniear, the chief operating officer for the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute, said the Spring 2022 Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety survey lists hospitals with a top safety rating, but it also includes 19 that received a grade of “C” and 4 hospitals received a “D”.
No hospitals in New Jersey got a grade of “F”.
She said the survey factors in 30 different measures of safety and “some of those quality measures could include falls or preventable infections like C-DIFF or MRSA.”
N.J. hospitals with a “C” grade in spring of 2022
Click on a hospital name for the full grading information
Atlanticare Regional Medical Center - City Campus
CarePoint Health-Bayonne Medical Center
CarePoint Health-Christ Hospital
Carepoint Health-Hoboken University Medical Center
Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center
Hackettstown Regional Medical Center
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
St. Francis Medical Center of Trenton
Trinitas Regional Medical Center RWJBH
Virtua Memorial Hospital (Virtua Mt Holly Hospital)
Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
N.J. hospitals with a “D” grade in spring of 2022
Click on a hospital name for the full grading information
CareWell Health Medical Center
St. Joseph's University Medical Center
St. Joseph's Wayne Medical Center
While Minniear noted the goal of the survey is to let patients know “how safe their local hospital is” the safety grades can and do change frequently.
As an example, Capital Health Medical Center in Hopewell received a grade of “C” at this time last year, six months ago the hospital received a “B” and in the most recent survey Capital Health got a top “A” safety rating.
Alan Lee, the senior vice president and chief operations officer at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital said in a statement that “Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital is committed to its mission as a high reliability organization by seeking constant improvement and innovation regarding safety and quality, patient experience and clinical performance."
"We are confident that our strategic plan addresses these results," he added. "We actively participate in national quality and safety rating evaluations as a part of our efforts to obtain all available data towards these goals. We are committed to providing the best possible care to the communities we serve.”
Dr. Reg Blaber, Virtua Health's executive vice president and chief clinical officer, said in a statement that Virtua Health officials "appreciate that The Leapfrog Group and other third-party evaluators provide insights into areas where we excel and where there are opportunities for improvement. We take such feedback to heart and have implemented meaningful new policies and practices since the data for these safety grades were gathered, some of which is now about two years old."
A complete list of New Jersey hospital ratings can be found at the Leapfrog Hospital Safety website by clicking here.
The Leapfrog Group Safety Survey includes almost 3,000 hospitals across the nation.
The New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute is the regional leader for the Leapfrog Group in the Garden State.
David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.