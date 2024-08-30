We all know how outrageously expensive it is to live in New Jersey… but I, for one, didn’t know it was this bad for one particular city.

One spot in the Garden State is actually the second worst in the nation in terms of rent prices for a one bedroom apartment. This, according to a recent study that was released by Zumper.

Hemera Technologies Hemera Technologies loading...

The rental data for Zumper’s National Rent Report analyzes over one million active listings across the country every month. Listings are aggregated to calculate median asking rents for the top 100 most populous cities and therefore provides a comprehensive view of the current state of the market.

One notable trend from the study is that the national rent index showed that the median one-bedroom rent is up 1.6% annually to $1,534, while two-bedrooms climbed 2.7% to $1,915.

Canva Canva loading...

Shocking no one, the highest median rent rate for a one bedroom apartment turned out to be New York City. The rent spiked to $4,500 in August, reaching an all-time high for the second month in a row.

*In my best Sinatra impression* 🎶 If you can pay rent there, you can pay rent anywhere 🎶

But what about New Jersey’s worst rent rates?

That honor goes to Jersey City.

Canva Canva loading...

And that’s just for a one bedroom apartment, as for a two bedroom…

Canva Canva loading...

Unfortunately, this shouldn't be too surprising, a recent report by found that New Jersey is the seventh most expensive place for renters. You can read all about that in this article by Dino Flammia.

You can read the whole report from Zumper here. Otherwise, you should check out this crazy Jersey City home transformation.

Jersey City home transformation: From falling apart to full luxury 41 Bentley Ave. was basically falling apart. It was typical of many homes you see in the older sections of Jersey City, before the developers get to them, that is. Many of them are rundown, neglected with the population of the town not having the means to repair and update them. Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county Here’s what MIT’s Living Wage Calculator says a couple with two children needs in each New Jersey county to simply squeak by. Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator

LOOK: Best counties to retire to in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in New Jersey using data from Niche. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Here's how NJ prices have changed: Now, 10, 20 years ago From food items to popular clothing to entertainment outings — here's a roundup of what things cost in 2023, as compared to estimates from 2013 and 2003. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.