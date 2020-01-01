NJ group focused on waterway pollution from animal waste, storms

The environmental group Clean Ocean Action has a program called Rally for the Waterways that hopes to improve New Jersey's water quality.

Coordinator Allison McCarthy says pollution in rivers and streams in the state can come from a lot of sources but this program focuses on pollution resulting from bacteria entering the waterways.

It can be storm water runoff or animal waste from domestic or farm animals.

The group's Rally for the Navesink program works with the municipalities along the river, collaborating with the public works departments and municipal engineers while getting input from the public.

"We're not there to point the finger and to cast blame on anyone," McCarthy said. "And we really are just focused on the goal of fixing these sources so that it reduces pollution in our waterways."

She says they will continue efforts to improve water in the Navesink River and Barnegat Bay and improve the Toms River Estuary.

"I would just encourage people to stay informed about their water quality in their local area as best as they can and everyone can pitch in and do their part."

Joe Cutter is the senior news anchor on New Jersey 101.5