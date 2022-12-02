NJ Gov. Murphy, Hunter Biden at White House state dinner

It was a who's who of the famous and infamous during a White House state dinner for French President Emmanual Macron.

Among the guests Thursday night were Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife Tammy.

Among those at the first state dinner of President Joe Biden's administration was his embattled son Hunter Biden, who is the subject of a federal investigation into his taxes. His laptop is also the subject of an investigation by Republican lawmakers and the media.

Asked how he felt about attending a dinner with Hunter Biden, whom Republicans are keen to investigate when they take control of the House in January," House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said, “I'm at dinner with my mom and I'm going to have a great time.”

Low profile from the governor

Murphy kept a low profile at the dinner and did not make comments to the media as he entered. The governor also did not mention the dinner on his social media.

Also on the 338-person guest list:

Singer John Legend and wife Christine Teigen

Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet Affleck

Actress Ariana DeBose

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and husband Charles Hall

Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Other New Jerseyans at the dinner included late-night host and Montclair resident Stephen Colbert and U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J.

Menendez is also under a new federal investigation although the details have not been disclosed. His son was elected in November to the House of Representatives from New Jersey's 8th Congressional District.

The menu included butter-poached Maine lobster, beef with shallot marmalade and American cheeses. The dessert was orange chiffon cake with roasted pears and crème fraiche ice cream. American sparkling wine was served for the toasts.

