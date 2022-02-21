NJ gas prices continue rapid rise, climbing 23 cents in a month

The average price of a gallon of regular gas rose another two cents Monday over the week prior, and while prices in the Garden State remain above the national average, the rest of the United States is catching up, according to data compiled and released by AAA Northeast.

Monday's average reading of $3.61 per gallon also represents a jump of almost a quarter from one month ago, when a gallon of regular cost $3.38 in New Jersey, AAA said.

The national average rose five cents in the past week, from $3.48 to $3.53 per gallon in AAA's analysis, still eight cents cheaper than New Jersey's price.

"Continuing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, plus increased demand as more drivers take to the roads, are combining to keep oil prices high, which translates into pain at the pump," Robert Sinclair Jr., AAA Northeast senior manager of public affairs, said in a release.

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas cost $2.76 in New Jersey, 85 cents below Monday's level.

If there is a silver lining, it is that neighboring states are faring worse at the moment. Connecticut's average price per gallon is $3.66, Pennsylvania's is $3.73, and New York's is $3.74.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

