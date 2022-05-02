NJ gas prices are up more than $2 a gallon in 2 years

Gas prices are continuing to rise in New Jersey and across the US.

What a difference a year, or two, can make.

A year ago, the average price for regular was $2.94.

Two years ago, gasoline hit pandemic lows below $2 per gallon.

Today, the average price for regular in the Garden State is $4.22, according to AAA. That is 12 cents higher than a week ago.

Only five states have seen prices increase faster than New Jersey over the last week.

aaa.com aaa.com loading...

Industry analysts say it is rising crude oil prices, not demand, that is driving the increases. Oil is still selling for over $100 per barrel, despite President Joe Biden releasing records amounts from the nation's strategic reserves.

The trend is likely to continue into the Summer driving season.

aaa.com aaa.com loading...

Trucking and transpiration sectors are being hit particularly hard by these latest increases. Diesel fuel is again selling for nearly $6 per gallon, nearly double what it cost just a year ago.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita To find the top 20 states with the most new small businesses per capita, Simply Business analyzed the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics from August 2020 to July 2021.