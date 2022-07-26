LODI — New Jersey’s latest marijuana dispensary to open for business is the state’s first to have a drive-thru.

The Apothecarium Lodi is the third location opened in the Garden State by TerrAscend, joining locations in Phillipsburg and Maplewood — all three offer medical marijuana to patients enrolled in the state’s program, as well as recreational adult sales.

“Built with the state’s first drive-thru, off of Route 17 and I-80, two of the busiest highways in New Jersey, we expect the Apothecarium Lodi to be a strong contributor to our growth,” TerrAscend Executive Chairman Jason Wild said in a written statement.

The 5,000-square-foot dispensary at 200 Route 17 is also right next door to an iconic location from “The Sopranos” — Satin Dolls, known as the Bada Bing club on the storied HBO mob drama.

For drive-thru service, patients and recreational customers should place their order online, according to the dispensary's website.

When it's ready for pick up, they will receive an email notification (roughly an average of 30 minutes to an hour). The drive-thru line itself is "first come first serve."

The Apothecarium Lodi operates daily from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., with dedicated medical patient services, including priority lines and patient-only hours from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

On Monday night, two municipalities also considered planned expansions of marijuana dispensaries in Neptune and Montclair.

The Neptune Township Committee voted to approve a resolution for Verano’s business license to operate as both a medical and recreational cannabis establishment.

On Tueday, all that was missing for Zen Leaf in Monmouth County was permission from the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission for the expanded adult-use business.

In opposite order, the CRC has signed off on expanded, adult recreational sales at the Ascend in Montclair, but the township still had yet to approve the business license to operate as both a medical and recreational cannabis establishment.

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

