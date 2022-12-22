NJ family searches for kidney donor for 10-year-old girl with rare condition

NORTH BERGEN — A New Jersey family has mobilized to find their 10-year-old a living kidney donor, as the girl's rare genetic condition has caused critical kidney disease.

Bella Prado was born with Triple X Syndrome.

"I lived in the hospital for the first three years of my life and have spent months on dialysis," according to the family's website, Kidney4Bella.com.

Immediate family members have been screened and are not matches to donate a kidney to Bella, whose kidney disease has begun to rapidly progress.

As of December, the child's kidney function levels were around 50%, according to the same website update.

The typical wait for a kidney donation off the national registry is 3-10 years.

That is versus 90 days with a living donor match through the National Kidney Registry, the organization the Prado family has been working with.

Registering for a screening is not a binding commitment.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

