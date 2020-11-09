One look at NJ.com stories says it all: Gov. Phil Murphy is contradicting science and data with his latest restrictions.

This past week, both of these showed up on NJ.com. First, a story pointed out how many fewer people are dying of coronavirus in New Jersey and the second one reporting that Murphy was planning new restrictions, despite the downtick.

On Monday, Murphy announced early curfews for indoor dining and bars, among other new rules. He said that doesn't preclude other restrictions that could come in the future.

This irony, tightening up when things are getting better, is just another piece of evidence that there’s no real science that Murphy is following. Rather, just a bunch of opinions. To top it all off, his press conference Monday and the ridiculous restrictions he came up with made it seem like even HE knows deep down that this just isn’t a big deal anymore. (Although he may not have announced dramatic lockdowns again or wide sweeping curfews and shut downs, I have a feeling we haven’t heard the last of those either.) But Monday's announcement almost felt like he was grasping at straws to come up with some new, baseless regulations.

Suggesting we eat in weatherproof domes as opposed to inside restaurants? Stating that sitting at a bar in a restaurant causes some kind of spread? Regulating kids’ indoor travel sports? It almost seems like he just needed to make an announcement Monday to reassert his power and couldn’t come up with anything besides these lame ideas. Did he just want to say, “Hey I’m still here and I am still in charge?” Or show off his shiny new toy, Sen. Cory Booker, to prove he can hang with those in the Washington pseudo-elite?

Perhaps he just needs to continue making a little noise — to keep himself in the public eye so that President-elect Biden doesn’t forget about him when it’s time to hand out the cabinet positions.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi’s own.