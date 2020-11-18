NJ cops pull barricaded teacher, upset with Google, from window ledge

HACKENSACK — A teacher suffering an apparent emotional breakdown was pulled to safety after barricading herself in her apartment and trying to climb out of a window, police said.

Police were called to the Royal Towers on West Pleasant Avenue around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman had taped signs to her window saying "No Google 4 Kids," "Google Bad 4 Kids" and "Tell my students do not go to class ..."

Police said the 42-year-old woman had shoved furniture against the apartment door and was holding a knife and scissors.

The screaming woman said that police were there to kill her and insisted that she would not hurt her child, although no child was in the apartment, police said.

Two members of the Bergen County Regional SWAT team and a city police officer climbed a ladder to get in the apartment and pull her inside, police said.

The woman was taken to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for a mental evaluation. The child was later found to be with their father in another state.

Police did not identify the woman or the school district she works for.

The NJEA offers offers a 24 hour seven-day a week helpline called AID-NJEA at 866-AID-NJEA (866-243-6532) through Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care. Qualified active and retired teachers can discuss personal concerns, discussion of family matters, resource information or just talk, according to the NJEA.

