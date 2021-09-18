NJ cops go above and beyond for visually impaired man found on highway (Opinion)

Our #BlueFriday honoree for this week is rookie South Brunswick Police Officer Garret Byrne.

Check out the bodycam footage of him discovering a visually impaired man walking down the highway in South Brunswick. The man had no help and had to get to the pharmacy to get his medication.

Enter Officer Byrne, who's alert mind and quick action intervened and got the man to the pharmacy and helped him get what he needed. The officer then drove the man home to en sure his safe arrival.

This is the type of kindness and professionalism that we see every day from members of New Jersey law enforcement. I want to thank Officer Byrne for exemplifying the best that NJ law enforcement has to offer.

If you have an officer who should be recognized, please send me a note through the free NJ1015 app. Subscribe to the "Bill Spadea Channel" and send a name and contact info. #BackTheBlue

