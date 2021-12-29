NJ company banned from selling COVID ‘cure’

A New Jersey based company has been banned from selling a supplement they earlier claimed would ward off a COVID infection.

In a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department, the Natural Solutions Foundation has agreed to recall "nutritional nano silver" products, and destroy any remaining supplies of the supplement.

According to the federal complaint, Natural Solutions had claimed people who took "nano silver" should have "no fear or concern" about contracting COVID.

This is the same supplement the company claimed could cure ebola virus in 2014.

As of Wednesday, the company still had information about the product on it's website, claiming, "Nano Silver supports normal cell membrane impermeability to hemorrhagic and other viruses, maintaining homeostasis." However, the statement did carry a disclaimer: "Like other nutrients Nano Silver and CBD may not, by law, provide or claim to be a pharmaceutical treatment of disease."

The self-proclaimed "world's largest health freedom organization," Natural Solutions Foundation is led by Dr. Rima Laibow (who was named in the federal lawsuit), but it is not clear if she is a medical doctor.

She thanks supporters on the website, and claims, "The Powers That Think They Be do NOT want advanced products in your hands."

The Powers That Think They Be do NOT want advanced products in your hands. When you use them, you put less money, power and control in their hands. So, of course, they attack and oppress these options. Or, at least, they try. Together, we will stop their oppression of your health freedom. - Dr. Rima Laibow, Natural Solutions Foundation

Dr. Laibow promotes several "all natural" supplements to support immune health on both the Natural Solutions website, her own website and social media. She also talks about immunization as a "pseudo-science" and claims to debunk "5 big lies" about everything from vaccinations to chemtrails.

In the settlement announcement, the Justice Department cited, "Defendant's historical willingness to flout the law in the face of government warnings." Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton said, "Marketing unproven products as treatment for COVID-19 endangers public health and violates the law."

Neither Laibow or her attorney have commented, and there was no mention of the settlement on the company website or Laibow's social media accounts.

Omicron impact on COVID cases in NJ As the COVID-19 pandemic approaches its third calendar year in New Jersey, some things have stayed true (hand-washing, advice to vaccinate) while others have evolved along with the latest variant (less monoclonal antibody treatments, new at-home anti-viral pills).

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.