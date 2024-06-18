NJ city is on board with reducing plastic waste. What’s next?

HOBOKEN – It’s full steam ahead for the “Skip the Stuff” ordinance, which hopes to reduce plastic waste in the city.

The movement mirrors efforts in nearby New York City to prohibit single-use food service items for any delivery or takeout order. An exception to the rule is if a customer were to ask for the single-use item, according to the ordinance.

The city’s ordinance outlines some things to get cut, such as the “beverage splash stick,” “beverage stirrer,” “condiment pack” and more. The specifics of what’s included in the future ban can be found here.

Fines will mount for restaurants not willing to comply. The first violation will cost the place $100, $200 for a second violation, and $500 for the third and future fines. Each day of the violation will result in a fine.

At a City Council meeting this month, members voted in favor of the movement.

The next step in the process is for Mayor Ravi Bhalla to sign off on the idea. If that were to happen, residents and restaurants could see change as soon as Sept. 1, according to News 12 New Jersey. A 60-day window would then exist for businesses to adjust to the law.

Momentum is building in NJ

This year alone, other New Jersey areas are reducing their waste. New Jersey 101.5 previously reported about Red Bank and Garwood implementing similar ordinances.

“This campaign will save restaurants — depending on size — thousands of dollars, and it will help customers and the environment all at the same time,” said Marta Young, a zero-waste specialist with Clean Water Action, told New Jersey 101.5 earlier this year.

