NJ child care tuition assistance program accepting applications

New Jersey is accepting applications for the new COVID-19 child care tuition assistance program designed to help families with child care costs as schools open remotely.

The program will offer tuition assistance for parents with incomes of up to $75,000 in need of full or part time child care for children ages 5 through 13 because of remote learning. Applications for aide can be submitted at childcare.nj.gov with proof of income and a remote learning notice or announcement from the child's school. The deadline to apply is Dec. 30.

"A total of $150 million has been set aside to support this program, and it is part of the broader $250 million plan we announced last month to ensure that more working families have access to the childcare supports they need, and to support our vital childcare providers," Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

As part of that plan, the Department of Human Services is also providing state child care subsidies through Dec. 30 for families with incomes below 200% of the federal poverty line during the school day for children ages 5 to 13. Families that currently receive state child care subsidies for before and after-school care for school children are being contacted directly to identify their needs during the school day.

