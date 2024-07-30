NJ charges former investigator for allegedly preying on victims

⚫ A former investigator sent inappropriate messages to crime victims, officials say

⚫ The alleged conduct is said to have occurred over several months

⚫ The subject was removed from his position when the allegations were made

A person tasked with assisting victims of crime used his position to prey on their vulnerabilities, sending inappropriate sexual messages and asking for explicit photos in return, according to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

Guilherme Jamarino, 47, of Point Pleasant, has been criminally charged with official misconduct for his alleged actions while serving as an investigator in Newark for the NJ Victims of Crime Compensation Office.

From December 2021 to July 2022, according to an investigation, Jamarino used his personal cell phone to communicate through text message and social media with victims who were seeking help through VCCO. The investigation was prompted by a referral from the VCCO.

Personal exchanges with victims

Jamarino's messages to victims shifted from professional in nature to inappropriate and oftentimes sexual, according to officials.

In one instance, the Attorney General's Office said, Jamarino sent a photo of himself shirtless in a towel, and a video of himself from the neck up in the shower.

In his exchange with one victim, officials said, Jamarino sent a message that read, "send the address, and I'll come get you." He also sent a message that read, "send pics, pretty lady. Full body pics if you have any."

Allegedly, Jamarino sent a victim a shirtless photo of himself with guns in the background, knowing she was a victim of gun violence.

Victims told officials they were upset and confused by the communications, since Jamarino was their point of contact and responsible for leading them through the VCCO claims process.

It's alleged that Jamarino asked several victims to come over to his apartment. He allegedly offered to give one victim a massage, and sent the victim a picture of an undressed woman receiving a massage.

"Let me be clear — the defendant's alleged conduct in this case is not reflective of the dedicated men and women of the VCCO," said Attorney General Matthew Platkin. "These alleged actions are the antithesis of the compassionate, trauma-informed service that crime victims receive every day from the VCCO."

According to officials, Jamarino's employment with VCCO was terminated on July 25, 2022.

A pre-indictment conference for Jamarino is scheduled for August 9 in Essex County.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Jamarino's attorney for comment.

