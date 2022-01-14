NJ businesses are warned about COVID home test kit price gouging

New Jersey Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck announced Friday that more than 50 warning letters have been sent to businesses throughout the Garden State by the Division of Consumer Affairs after those businesses' prices for at-home COVID-19 test kits prompted complaints from buyers.

While a full list of the businesses, and how many there are, was not provided, the Office of the Attorney General said they include pharmacies, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

New Jersey's Consumer Fraud Act, the OAG said in a release, "protects consumers from gross and unreasonable inflation of the sale price of any product sought by consumers to respond to or protect themselves from a public health crisis."

While the DCA did not indicate whether any of the businesses have yet been determined to have broken the law, Bruck said "we are informing retailers if consumers are complaining about their prices and making sure they understand that we will not hesitate to take action," although it's unclear what penalties the businesses might face.

The OAG is also warning New Jerseyans to be alert for COVID test scams, observing that fraudulent tests not approved by the FDA and not promised to deliver accurate results have been making the rounds.

Anyone who thinks they may have been duped by a COVID scam, or is a victim of COVID-related price gouging, is encouraged to file an online complaint including as much information as possible, particularly any available photographs.

Consumers can also call 1-800-242-5846 to receive a complaint form by mail.

