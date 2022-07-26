When it comes to summer, it's seafood that we want. When it comes to seafood, it's lobster that's far and away the No. 1 choice on the menu.

Fortunately, not only does New Jersey have the most fantastic seafood restaurants, but they are also some great lobster places in the Garden State as well.

The lobster is a much more personal choice, as great as the other seafood items are. You don't choose your flounder from a tank.

The late Richard Jeni does a very funny bit about picking lobsters, which you can see here.

But once you've made that choice and they bring it out to you with drawn butter and maybe a side of steak as well, you're in surf-and-turf heaven. But you must get your lobster from the right restaurants. There is "lobster fest" but when it comes to New Jersey it's "lobster best."

There are also many other great ways to get fantastic lobster in New Jersey.

Uncle Will's on Long Beach Island will give you toasty and poached eggs with lobster according to Trip Advisor. (Here are some more lobster places they recommend.)

How about a lobster cheesesteak? It's my favorite item when I go to Chickie's and Pete's in Bordentown.

Just one tip, don't eat the orange ones. They're rare, which is something I personally reserve for my steak. See what I did there?

Here's where to get the best lobster in New Jersey.

Fisherman's Wharf

Cape May, NJ

Michael O'Connell recommends the brown butter.

521 Arnold Ave.

Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

50 Maple Ave.

Red Bank, NJ

Giulio Poli says they have "the best 5-pound lobster in Red Bank."

100 S. Concourse

Neptune, NJ

Jason Garby says just "cook them at home."

2 Broadway

Somers Point, NJ

310 Boardwalk

Point Pleasant Beach, NJ,

