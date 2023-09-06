NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/6

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/6

Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning system.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
6 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Air Temperature81° - 93°
Sunrise/Sunset6:28am - 7:23pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 7:17a		High
Wed 1:47p		Low
Wed 8:22p		High
Thu 2:16a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:41a		High
Wed 1:21p		Low
Wed 7:46p		High
Thu 1:50a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:53a		High
Wed 1:35p		Low
Wed 7:58p		High
Thu 2:04a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:45a		High
Wed 1:17p		Low
Wed 7:50p		High
Thu 1:46a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 5:01a		Low
Wed 11:22a		High
Wed 5:27p		Low
Thu 12:27a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:23a		High
Wed 1:39p		Low
Wed 8:28p		High
Thu 2:11a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 10:56a		High
Wed 4:34p		Low
Thu 12:01a		High
Thu 5:03a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 7:53a		High
Wed 2:31p		Low
Wed 8:56p		High
Thu 2:55a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:54a		High
Wed 1:21p		Low
Wed 8:00p		High
Thu 1:52a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 7:13a		High
Wed 1:48p		Low
Wed 8:20p		High
Thu 2:09a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:59a		High
Wed 1:32p		Low
Wed 8:06p		High
Thu 2:01a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 7:55a		High
Wed 2:30p		Low
Wed 8:58p		High
Thu 3:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey

The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.

New Jersey's best tourist town for all 4 seasons

Lambertville was just named best winter destination in New Jersey. I wholeheartedly disagree. It is the best destination at ANY time of year.
Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM