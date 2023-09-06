NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/6

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning system.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

6 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Air Temperature 81° - 93° Sunrise/Sunset 6:28am - 7:23pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 7:17a High

Wed 1:47p Low

Wed 8:22p High

Thu 2:16a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:41a High

Wed 1:21p Low

Wed 7:46p High

Thu 1:50a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:53a High

Wed 1:35p Low

Wed 7:58p High

Thu 2:04a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:45a High

Wed 1:17p Low

Wed 7:50p High

Thu 1:46a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:01a Low

Wed 11:22a High

Wed 5:27p Low

Thu 12:27a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:23a High

Wed 1:39p Low

Wed 8:28p High

Thu 2:11a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 10:56a High

Wed 4:34p Low

Thu 12:01a High

Thu 5:03a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 7:53a High

Wed 2:31p Low

Wed 8:56p High

Thu 2:55a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:54a High

Wed 1:21p Low

Wed 8:00p High

Thu 1:52a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 7:13a High

Wed 1:48p Low

Wed 8:20p High

Thu 2:09a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:59a High

Wed 1:32p Low

Wed 8:06p High

Thu 2:01a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 7:55a High

Wed 2:30p Low

Wed 8:58p High

Thu 3:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

