NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/6
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning system.
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|81° - 93°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:28am - 7:23pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 7:17a
|High
Wed 1:47p
|Low
Wed 8:22p
|High
Thu 2:16a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:41a
|High
Wed 1:21p
|Low
Wed 7:46p
|High
Thu 1:50a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:53a
|High
Wed 1:35p
|Low
Wed 7:58p
|High
Thu 2:04a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:45a
|High
Wed 1:17p
|Low
Wed 7:50p
|High
Thu 1:46a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:01a
|Low
Wed 11:22a
|High
Wed 5:27p
|Low
Thu 12:27a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:23a
|High
Wed 1:39p
|Low
Wed 8:28p
|High
Thu 2:11a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 10:56a
|High
Wed 4:34p
|Low
Thu 12:01a
|High
Thu 5:03a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 7:53a
|High
Wed 2:31p
|Low
Wed 8:56p
|High
Thu 2:55a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:54a
|High
Wed 1:21p
|Low
Wed 8:00p
|High
Thu 1:52a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 7:13a
|High
Wed 1:48p
|Low
Wed 8:20p
|High
Thu 2:09a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:59a
|High
Wed 1:32p
|Low
Wed 8:06p
|High
Thu 2:01a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 7:55a
|High
Wed 2:30p
|Low
Wed 8:58p
|High
Thu 3:01a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
