NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/13

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Friday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the South

7 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 76° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Air Temperature 78° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:35am - 7:12pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 7:33a Low

Wed 1:32p High

Wed 7:43p Low

Thu 2:08a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:07a Low

Wed 12:56p High

Wed 7:17p Low

Thu 1:32a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:21a Low

Wed 1:08p High

Wed 7:31p Low

Thu 1:44a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:03a Low

Wed 1:00p High

Wed 7:13p Low

Thu 1:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:34a High

Wed 11:13a Low

Wed 5:37p High

Wed 11:23p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:24a Low

Wed 1:26p High

Wed 7:33p Low

Thu 2:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 5:08a High

Wed 10:20a Low

Wed 5:11p High

Wed 10:30p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 8:12a Low

Wed 2:00p High

Wed 8:27p Low

Thu 2:42a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:14a Low

Wed 1:08p High

Wed 7:25p Low

Thu 1:50a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 7:36a Low

Wed 1:30p High

Wed 7:54p Low

Thu 2:12a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:23a Low

Wed 1:19p High

Wed 7:38p Low

Thu 1:56a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 8:19a Low

Wed 2:09p High

Wed 8:34p Low

Thu 2:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 12 seconds.

THU: N winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 6 ft at 12 seconds.

THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. SE swell 3 to 7 ft at 13 seconds.

FRI: N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 ft. SE swell 4 to 8 ft at 13 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. E swell 4 to 9 ft at 12 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight.

SUN: W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Beach Boys Albums Ranked There's way more to the band that surfing, cars and girls.

The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank What is the Sunflow beach chair? How much does it cost? What is so special about it? Let's find out: