NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/13
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Friday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|76° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:35am - 7:12pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 7:33a
|Low
Wed 1:32p
|High
Wed 7:43p
|Low
Thu 2:08a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:07a
|Low
Wed 12:56p
|High
Wed 7:17p
|Low
Thu 1:32a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:21a
|Low
Wed 1:08p
|High
Wed 7:31p
|Low
Thu 1:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:03a
|Low
Wed 1:00p
|High
Wed 7:13p
|Low
Thu 1:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:34a
|High
Wed 11:13a
|Low
Wed 5:37p
|High
Wed 11:23p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:24a
|Low
Wed 1:26p
|High
Wed 7:33p
|Low
Thu 2:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 5:08a
|High
Wed 10:20a
|Low
Wed 5:11p
|High
Wed 10:30p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 8:12a
|Low
Wed 2:00p
|High
Wed 8:27p
|Low
Thu 2:42a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:14a
|Low
Wed 1:08p
|High
Wed 7:25p
|Low
Thu 1:50a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 7:36a
|Low
Wed 1:30p
|High
Wed 7:54p
|Low
Thu 2:12a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:23a
|Low
Wed 1:19p
|High
Wed 7:38p
|Low
Thu 1:56a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 8:19a
|Low
Wed 2:09p
|High
Wed 8:34p
|Low
Thu 2:48a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.
WED NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 12 seconds.
THU: N winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 6 ft at 12 seconds.
THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. SE swell 3 to 7 ft at 13 seconds.
FRI: N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 ft. SE swell 4 to 8 ft at 13 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. E swell 4 to 9 ft at 12 seconds.
SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight.
SUN: W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.