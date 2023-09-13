NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/13

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Friday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the South
7 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature76° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Air Temperature78° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:35am - 7:12pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 7:33a		Low
Wed 1:32p		High
Wed 7:43p		Low
Thu 2:08a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:07a		Low
Wed 12:56p		High
Wed 7:17p		Low
Thu 1:32a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:21a		Low
Wed 1:08p		High
Wed 7:31p		Low
Thu 1:44a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:03a		Low
Wed 1:00p		High
Wed 7:13p		Low
Thu 1:36a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:34a		High
Wed 11:13a		Low
Wed 5:37p		High
Wed 11:23p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 7:24a		Low
Wed 1:26p		High
Wed 7:33p		Low
Thu 2:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 5:08a		High
Wed 10:20a		Low
Wed 5:11p		High
Wed 10:30p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 8:12a		Low
Wed 2:00p		High
Wed 8:27p		Low
Thu 2:42a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:14a		Low
Wed 1:08p		High
Wed 7:25p		Low
Thu 1:50a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 7:36a		Low
Wed 1:30p		High
Wed 7:54p		Low
Thu 2:12a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:23a		Low
Wed 1:19p		High
Wed 7:38p		Low
Thu 1:56a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 8:19a		Low
Wed 2:09p		High
Wed 8:34p		Low
Thu 2:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 12 seconds.

THU: N winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 6 ft at 12 seconds.

THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. SE swell 3 to 7 ft at 13 seconds.

FRI: N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 ft. SE swell 4 to 8 ft at 13 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. E swell 4 to 9 ft at 12 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight.

SUN: W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

