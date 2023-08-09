NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/9

Broadway beach in Neptune Township (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
11 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature81° - 88°
Sunrise/Sunset6:01am - 8:02pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Wed 8:52a		High
Wed 3:10p		Low
Wed 9:57p		High
Thu 3:35a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:16a		High
Wed 2:44p		Low
Wed 9:21p		High
Thu 3:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:28a		High
Wed 2:58p		Low
Wed 9:33p		High
Thu 3:23a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:20a		High
Wed 2:40p		Low
Wed 9:25p		High
Thu 3:05a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:19a		Low
Wed 12:57p		High
Wed 6:50p		Low
Thu 2:02a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 8:53a		High
Wed 3:09p		Low
Wed 9:57p		High
Thu 3:38a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 5:26a		Low
Wed 12:31p		High
Wed 5:57p		Low
Thu 1:36a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Wed 9:21a		High
Wed 4:01p		Low
Wed 10:22p		High
Thu 4:20a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:22a		High
Wed 2:57p		Low
Wed 9:33p		High
Thu 3:25a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Wed 8:42a		High
Wed 3:25p		Low
Wed 9:50p		High
Thu 3:43a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:31a		High
Wed 3:15p		Low
Wed 9:41p		High
Thu 3:41a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Wed 9:24a		High
Wed 4:03p		Low
Wed 10:32p		High
Thu 4:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds in the morning, becoming light. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening.

FRI: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

