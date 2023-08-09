NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/9

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

11 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)

9 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 81° - 88° Sunrise/Sunset 6:01am - 8:02pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 8:52a High

Wed 3:10p Low

Wed 9:57p High

Thu 3:35a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:16a High

Wed 2:44p Low

Wed 9:21p High

Thu 3:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:28a High

Wed 2:58p Low

Wed 9:33p High

Thu 3:23a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:20a High

Wed 2:40p Low

Wed 9:25p High

Thu 3:05a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:19a Low

Wed 12:57p High

Wed 6:50p Low

Thu 2:02a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:53a High

Wed 3:09p Low

Wed 9:57p High

Thu 3:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 5:26a Low

Wed 12:31p High

Wed 5:57p Low

Thu 1:36a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 9:21a High

Wed 4:01p Low

Wed 10:22p High

Thu 4:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:22a High

Wed 2:57p Low

Wed 9:33p High

Thu 3:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 8:42a High

Wed 3:25p Low

Wed 9:50p High

Thu 3:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:31a High

Wed 3:15p Low

Wed 9:41p High

Thu 3:41a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 9:24a High

Wed 4:03p Low

Wed 10:32p High

Thu 4:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds in the morning, becoming light. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening.

FRI: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island.