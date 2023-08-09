NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/9
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
11 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|81° - 88°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:01am - 8:02pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 8:52a
|High
Wed 3:10p
|Low
Wed 9:57p
|High
Thu 3:35a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:16a
|High
Wed 2:44p
|Low
Wed 9:21p
|High
Thu 3:09a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:28a
|High
Wed 2:58p
|Low
Wed 9:33p
|High
Thu 3:23a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:20a
|High
Wed 2:40p
|Low
Wed 9:25p
|High
Thu 3:05a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:19a
|Low
Wed 12:57p
|High
Wed 6:50p
|Low
Thu 2:02a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:53a
|High
Wed 3:09p
|Low
Wed 9:57p
|High
Thu 3:38a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 5:26a
|Low
Wed 12:31p
|High
Wed 5:57p
|Low
Thu 1:36a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 9:21a
|High
Wed 4:01p
|Low
Wed 10:22p
|High
Thu 4:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:22a
|High
Wed 2:57p
|Low
Wed 9:33p
|High
Thu 3:25a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 8:42a
|High
Wed 3:25p
|Low
Wed 9:50p
|High
Thu 3:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:31a
|High
Wed 3:15p
|Low
Wed 9:41p
|High
Thu 3:41a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 9:24a
|High
Wed 4:03p
|Low
Wed 10:32p
|High
Thu 4:31a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds in the morning, becoming light. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening.
FRI: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.