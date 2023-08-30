NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/30
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are likely. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday. Northwest winds increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts around 25 kt. Seas continuing to build 4 to 6 ft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)
8 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 75°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:21am - 7:34pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 7:45a
|Low
Wed 1:59p
|High
Wed 8:07p
|Low
Thu 2:37a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:19a
|Low
Wed 1:23p
|High
Wed 7:41p
|Low
Thu 2:01a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:33a
|Low
Wed 1:35p
|High
Wed 7:55p
|Low
Thu 2:13a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:15a
|Low
Wed 1:27p
|High
Wed 7:37p
|Low
Thu 2:05a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:52a
|High
Wed 11:25a
|Low
Wed 6:04p
|High
Wed 11:47p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:36a
|Low
Wed 1:55p
|High
Wed 7:59p
|Low
Thu 2:37a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 5:26a
|High
Wed 10:32a
|Low
Wed 5:38p
|High
Wed 10:54p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 8:32a
|Low
Wed 2:23p
|High
Wed 8:56p
|Low
Thu 3:11a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:24a
|Low
Wed 1:25p
|High
Wed 7:48p
|Low
Thu 2:10a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 7:51a
|Low
Wed 1:48p
|High
Wed 8:24p
|Low
Thu 2:35a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:29a
|Low
Wed 1:31p
|High
Wed 7:55p
|Low
Thu 2:18a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 8:30a
|Low
Wed 2:23p
|High
Wed 8:56p
|Low
Thu 3:08a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 10 seconds. Scattered showers this morning. A chance of tstms late this morning, then isolated showers early this afternoon.
TONIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 10 seconds.
THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 3 to 6 ft at 10 seconds.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. NE swell 3 to 5 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.