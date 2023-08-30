NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/30

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/30

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are likely. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday. Northwest winds increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts around 25 kt. Seas continuing to build 4 to 6 ft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)
8 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 75°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Air Temperature80° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset6:21am - 7:34pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 7:45a		Low
Wed 1:59p		High
Wed 8:07p		Low
Thu 2:37a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:19a		Low
Wed 1:23p		High
Wed 7:41p		Low
Thu 2:01a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:33a		Low
Wed 1:35p		High
Wed 7:55p		Low
Thu 2:13a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:15a		Low
Wed 1:27p		High
Wed 7:37p		Low
Thu 2:05a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:52a		High
Wed 11:25a		Low
Wed 6:04p		High
Wed 11:47p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 7:36a		Low
Wed 1:55p		High
Wed 7:59p		Low
Thu 2:37a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 5:26a		High
Wed 10:32a		Low
Wed 5:38p		High
Wed 10:54p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 8:32a		Low
Wed 2:23p		High
Wed 8:56p		Low
Thu 3:11a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:24a		Low
Wed 1:25p		High
Wed 7:48p		Low
Thu 2:10a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 7:51a		Low
Wed 1:48p		High
Wed 8:24p		Low
Thu 2:35a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:29a		Low
Wed 1:31p		High
Wed 7:55p		Low
Thu 2:18a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 8:30a		Low
Wed 2:23p		High
Wed 8:56p		Low
Thu 3:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 10 seconds. Scattered showers this morning. A chance of tstms late this morning, then isolated showers early this afternoon.

TONIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 10 seconds.

THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 3 to 6 ft at 10 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. NE swell 3 to 5 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

