NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/30

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are likely. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday. Northwest winds increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts around 25 kt. Seas continuing to build 4 to 6 ft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 6 feet Winds From the Southwest

9 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)

8 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 75°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Air Temperature 80° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 6:21am - 7:34pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 7:45a Low

Wed 1:59p High

Wed 8:07p Low

Thu 2:37a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:19a Low

Wed 1:23p High

Wed 7:41p Low

Thu 2:01a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:33a Low

Wed 1:35p High

Wed 7:55p Low

Thu 2:13a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:15a Low

Wed 1:27p High

Wed 7:37p Low

Thu 2:05a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:52a High

Wed 11:25a Low

Wed 6:04p High

Wed 11:47p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:36a Low

Wed 1:55p High

Wed 7:59p Low

Thu 2:37a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 5:26a High

Wed 10:32a Low

Wed 5:38p High

Wed 10:54p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 8:32a Low

Wed 2:23p High

Wed 8:56p Low

Thu 3:11a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:24a Low

Wed 1:25p High

Wed 7:48p Low

Thu 2:10a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 7:51a Low

Wed 1:48p High

Wed 8:24p Low

Thu 2:35a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:29a Low

Wed 1:31p High

Wed 7:55p Low

Thu 2:18a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 8:30a Low

Wed 2:23p High

Wed 8:56p Low

Thu 3:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 10 seconds. Scattered showers this morning. A chance of tstms late this morning, then isolated showers early this afternoon.

TONIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 10 seconds.

THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 3 to 6 ft at 10 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. NE swell 3 to 5 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

