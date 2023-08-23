NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/23

Yellow flag flies in Bradley Beach (Joe Hewes)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
8 - 14 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Air Temperature72° - 78°
Sunrise/Sunset6:14am - 7:44pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 6:27a		High
Wed 1:08p		Low
Wed 7:32p		High
Thu 1:22a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:51a		High
Wed 12:42p		Low
Wed 6:56p		High
Thu 12:56a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:03a		High
Wed 12:56p		Low
Wed 7:08p		High
Thu 1:10a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:55a		High
Wed 12:38p		Low
Wed 7:00p		High
Thu 12:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 10:32a		High
Wed 4:48p		Low
Wed 11:37p		High
Thu 5:02a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:34a		High
Wed 1:02p		Low
Wed 7:38p		High
Thu 1:12a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 10:06a		High
Wed 3:55p		Low
Wed 11:11p		High
Thu 4:09a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 7:17a		High
Wed 2:04p		Low
Wed 8:24p		High
Thu 2:08a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:16a		High
Wed 12:44p		Low
Wed 7:10p		High
Thu 12:52a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 6:38a		High
Wed 1:15p		Low
Wed 7:38p		High
Thu 1:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:30a		High
Wed 12:50p		Low
Wed 7:20p		High
Thu 1:07a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 7:28a		High
Wed 1:58p		Low
Wed 8:12p		High
Thu 2:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

FRI: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

