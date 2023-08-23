NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/23
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
8 - 14 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|72° - 78°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:14am - 7:44pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 6:27a
|High
Wed 1:08p
|Low
Wed 7:32p
|High
Thu 1:22a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:51a
|High
Wed 12:42p
|Low
Wed 6:56p
|High
Thu 12:56a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:03a
|High
Wed 12:56p
|Low
Wed 7:08p
|High
Thu 1:10a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:55a
|High
Wed 12:38p
|Low
Wed 7:00p
|High
Thu 12:52a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:32a
|High
Wed 4:48p
|Low
Wed 11:37p
|High
Thu 5:02a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:34a
|High
Wed 1:02p
|Low
Wed 7:38p
|High
Thu 1:12a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 10:06a
|High
Wed 3:55p
|Low
Wed 11:11p
|High
Thu 4:09a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 7:17a
|High
Wed 2:04p
|Low
Wed 8:24p
|High
Thu 2:08a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:16a
|High
Wed 12:44p
|Low
Wed 7:10p
|High
Thu 12:52a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 6:38a
|High
Wed 1:15p
|Low
Wed 7:38p
|High
Thu 1:22a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:30a
|High
Wed 12:50p
|Low
Wed 7:20p
|High
Thu 1:07a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 7:28a
|High
Wed 1:58p
|Low
Wed 8:12p
|High
Thu 2:14a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
FRI: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.