NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/23

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northeast

8 - 14 mph (Gust 16 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 77°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Air Temperature 72° - 78° Sunrise/Sunset 6:14am - 7:44pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 6:27a High

Wed 1:08p Low

Wed 7:32p High

Thu 1:22a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:51a High

Wed 12:42p Low

Wed 6:56p High

Thu 12:56a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:03a High

Wed 12:56p Low

Wed 7:08p High

Thu 1:10a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:55a High

Wed 12:38p Low

Wed 7:00p High

Thu 12:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:32a High

Wed 4:48p Low

Wed 11:37p High

Thu 5:02a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:34a High

Wed 1:02p Low

Wed 7:38p High

Thu 1:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 10:06a High

Wed 3:55p Low

Wed 11:11p High

Thu 4:09a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 7:17a High

Wed 2:04p Low

Wed 8:24p High

Thu 2:08a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:16a High

Wed 12:44p Low

Wed 7:10p High

Thu 12:52a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 6:38a High

Wed 1:15p Low

Wed 7:38p High

Thu 1:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:30a High

Wed 12:50p Low

Wed 7:20p High

Thu 1:07a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 7:28a High

Wed 1:58p Low

Wed 8:12p High

Thu 2:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

FRI: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans

What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach You ever see this before? WHAT IS IT?!