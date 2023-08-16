NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/16

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

6 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)

5 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 78°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Air Temperature 78° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:08am - 7:54pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 8:39a Low

Wed 2:39p High

Wed 8:45p Low

Thu 3:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:13a Low

Wed 2:03p High

Wed 8:19p Low

Thu 2:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:27a Low

Wed 2:15p High

Wed 8:33p Low

Thu 2:56a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:09a Low

Wed 2:07p High

Wed 8:15p Low

Thu 2:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:48a High

Wed 12:19p Low

Wed 6:44p High

Thu 12:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 8:31a Low

Wed 2:32p High

Wed 8:39p Low

Thu 3:19a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 6:22a High

Wed 11:26a Low

Wed 6:18p High

Wed 11:32p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 9:21a Low

Wed 3:05p High

Wed 9:35p Low

Thu 3:54a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:22a Low

Wed 2:10p High

Wed 8:31p Low

Thu 2:58a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 8:46a Low

Wed 2:32p High

Wed 9:03p Low

Thu 3:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:26a Low

Wed 2:17p High

Wed 8:42p Low

Thu 3:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 9:27a Low

Wed 3:11p High

Wed 9:39p Low

Thu 3:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 0 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

