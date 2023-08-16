NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/16

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/16

Winward Beach in Brick (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
6 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 78°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Air Temperature78° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:08am - 7:54pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 8:39a		Low
Wed 2:39p		High
Wed 8:45p		Low
Thu 3:20a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:13a		Low
Wed 2:03p		High
Wed 8:19p		Low
Thu 2:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:27a		Low
Wed 2:15p		High
Wed 8:33p		Low
Thu 2:56a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:09a		Low
Wed 2:07p		High
Wed 8:15p		Low
Thu 2:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:48a		High
Wed 12:19p		Low
Wed 6:44p		High
Thu 12:25a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 8:31a		Low
Wed 2:32p		High
Wed 8:39p		Low
Thu 3:19a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 6:22a		High
Wed 11:26a		Low
Wed 6:18p		High
Wed 11:32p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 9:21a		Low
Wed 3:05p		High
Wed 9:35p		Low
Thu 3:54a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:22a		Low
Wed 2:10p		High
Wed 8:31p		Low
Thu 2:58a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 8:46a		Low
Wed 2:32p		High
Wed 9:03p		Low
Thu 3:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:26a		Low
Wed 2:17p		High
Wed 8:42p		Low
Thu 3:02a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 9:27a		Low
Wed 3:11p		High
Wed 9:39p		Low
Thu 3:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 0 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank

What is the Sunflow beach chair? How much does it cost? What is so special about it? Let's find out:

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination

Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island.
Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM