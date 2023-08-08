NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/8

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect between noon and 8 p.m. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the West

14 - 23 mph (Gust 31 mph)

12 - 20 knots (Gust 27 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 78° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:00am - 8:04pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 7:54a High

Tue 2:18p Low

Tue 8:52p High

Wed 2:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:18a High

Tue 1:52p Low

Tue 8:16p High

Wed 2:13a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:30a High

Tue 2:06p Low

Tue 8:28p High

Wed 2:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:22a High

Tue 1:48p Low

Tue 8:20p High

Wed 2:09a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:25a Low

Tue 11:59a High

Tue 5:58p Low

Wed 12:57a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:58a High

Tue 2:11p Low

Tue 8:54p High

Wed 2:36a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 11:33a High

Tue 5:05p Low

Wed 12:31a High

Wed 5:26a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 8:29a High

Tue 3:05p Low

Tue 9:21p High

Wed 3:21a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:29a High

Tue 1:56p Low

Tue 8:25p High

Wed 2:19a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 7:50a High

Tue 2:24p Low

Tue 8:45p High

Wed 2:41a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:36a High

Tue 2:08p Low

Tue 8:32p High

Wed 2:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 8:30a High

Tue 3:04p Low

Tue 9:25p High

Wed 3:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early this morning.

TONIGHT: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

