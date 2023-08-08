NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/8

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/8

Spring Lake (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect between noon and 8 p.m. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the West
14 - 23 mph (Gust 31 mph)
12 - 20 knots (Gust 27 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature78° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:00am - 8:04pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 7:54a		High
Tue 2:18p		Low
Tue 8:52p		High
Wed 2:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:18a		High
Tue 1:52p		Low
Tue 8:16p		High
Wed 2:13a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:30a		High
Tue 2:06p		Low
Tue 8:28p		High
Wed 2:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:22a		High
Tue 1:48p		Low
Tue 8:20p		High
Wed 2:09a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:25a		Low
Tue 11:59a		High
Tue 5:58p		Low
Wed 12:57a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 7:58a		High
Tue 2:11p		Low
Tue 8:54p		High
Wed 2:36a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 11:33a		High
Tue 5:05p		Low
Wed 12:31a		High
Wed 5:26a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 8:29a		High
Tue 3:05p		Low
Tue 9:21p		High
Wed 3:21a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:29a		High
Tue 1:56p		Low
Tue 8:25p		High
Wed 2:19a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 7:50a		High
Tue 2:24p		Low
Tue 8:45p		High
Wed 2:41a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:36a		High
Tue 2:08p		Low
Tue 8:32p		High
Wed 2:29a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 8:30a		High
Tue 3:04p		Low
Tue 9:25p		High
Wed 3:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early this morning.

TONIGHT: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

How to start your first garden

CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey

The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.

New Jersey's best tourist town for all 4 seasons

Lambertville was just named best winter destination in New Jersey. I wholeheartedly disagree. It is the best destination at ANY time of year.
Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM