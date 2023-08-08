NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/8
Advisories
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect between noon and 8 p.m. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the West
14 - 23 mph (Gust 31 mph)
12 - 20 knots (Gust 27 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:00am - 8:04pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 7:54a
|High
Tue 2:18p
|Low
Tue 8:52p
|High
Wed 2:39a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:18a
|High
Tue 1:52p
|Low
Tue 8:16p
|High
Wed 2:13a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:30a
|High
Tue 2:06p
|Low
Tue 8:28p
|High
Wed 2:27a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:22a
|High
Tue 1:48p
|Low
Tue 8:20p
|High
Wed 2:09a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:25a
|Low
Tue 11:59a
|High
Tue 5:58p
|Low
Wed 12:57a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:58a
|High
Tue 2:11p
|Low
Tue 8:54p
|High
Wed 2:36a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 11:33a
|High
Tue 5:05p
|Low
Wed 12:31a
|High
Wed 5:26a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 8:29a
|High
Tue 3:05p
|Low
Tue 9:21p
|High
Wed 3:21a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:29a
|High
Tue 1:56p
|Low
Tue 8:25p
|High
Wed 2:19a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 7:50a
|High
Tue 2:24p
|Low
Tue 8:45p
|High
Wed 2:41a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:36a
|High
Tue 2:08p
|Low
Tue 8:32p
|High
Wed 2:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 8:30a
|High
Tue 3:04p
|Low
Tue 9:25p
|High
Wed 3:29a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early this morning.
TONIGHT: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
WED: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
