NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/29

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are likely. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the East

9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 76°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Air Temperature 74° - 79° Sunrise/Sunset 6:20am - 7:35pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 6:52a Low

Tue 1:02p High

Tue 7:15p Low

Wed 1:47a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:26a Low

Tue 12:26p High

Tue 6:49p Low

Wed 1:11a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:40a Low

Tue 12:38p High

Tue 7:03p Low

Wed 1:23a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:22a Low

Tue 12:30p High

Tue 6:45p Low

Wed 1:15a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:00a High

Tue 10:32a Low

Tue 5:07p High

Tue 10:55p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:41a Low

Tue 12:56p High

Tue 7:06p Low

Wed 1:48a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 9:39a Low

Tue 4:41p High

Tue 10:02p Low

Wed 5:26a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 7:38a Low

Tue 1:26p High

Tue 8:04p Low

Wed 2:23a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:29a Low

Tue 12:28p High

Tue 6:54p Low

Wed 1:22a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 6:53a Low

Tue 12:49p High

Tue 7:31p Low

Wed 1:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:35a Low

Tue 12:34p High

Tue 7:03p Low

Wed 1:30a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 7:36a Low

Tue 1:26p High

Tue 8:03p Low

Wed 2:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds. Scattered showers.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 11 seconds. Scattered showers.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 11 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 10 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

