NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/29

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/29

Red flag warning at the beach in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are likely. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the East
9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 76°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Air Temperature74° - 79°
Sunrise/Sunset6:20am - 7:35pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 6:52a		Low
Tue 1:02p		High
Tue 7:15p		Low
Wed 1:47a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:26a		Low
Tue 12:26p		High
Tue 6:49p		Low
Wed 1:11a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:40a		Low
Tue 12:38p		High
Tue 7:03p		Low
Wed 1:23a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:22a		Low
Tue 12:30p		High
Tue 6:45p		Low
Wed 1:15a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:00a		High
Tue 10:32a		Low
Tue 5:07p		High
Tue 10:55p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 6:41a		Low
Tue 12:56p		High
Tue 7:06p		Low
Wed 1:48a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 9:39a		Low
Tue 4:41p		High
Tue 10:02p		Low
Wed 5:26a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 7:38a		Low
Tue 1:26p		High
Tue 8:04p		Low
Wed 2:23a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:29a		Low
Tue 12:28p		High
Tue 6:54p		Low
Wed 1:22a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 6:53a		Low
Tue 12:49p		High
Tue 7:31p		Low
Wed 1:47a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:35a		Low
Tue 12:34p		High
Tue 7:03p		Low
Wed 1:30a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 7:36a		Low
Tue 1:26p		High
Tue 8:03p		Low
Wed 2:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds. Scattered showers.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 11 seconds. Scattered showers.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 11 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 10 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore

Jump on these waterfront NJ Shore home rentals for summer 2022

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM