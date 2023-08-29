NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/29
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are likely. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the East
9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 76°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|74° - 79°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:20am - 7:35pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 6:52a
|Low
Tue 1:02p
|High
Tue 7:15p
|Low
Wed 1:47a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:26a
|Low
Tue 12:26p
|High
Tue 6:49p
|Low
Wed 1:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:40a
|Low
Tue 12:38p
|High
Tue 7:03p
|Low
Wed 1:23a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:22a
|Low
Tue 12:30p
|High
Tue 6:45p
|Low
Wed 1:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:00a
|High
Tue 10:32a
|Low
Tue 5:07p
|High
Tue 10:55p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:41a
|Low
Tue 12:56p
|High
Tue 7:06p
|Low
Wed 1:48a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 9:39a
|Low
Tue 4:41p
|High
Tue 10:02p
|Low
Wed 5:26a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 7:38a
|Low
Tue 1:26p
|High
Tue 8:04p
|Low
Wed 2:23a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:29a
|Low
Tue 12:28p
|High
Tue 6:54p
|Low
Wed 1:22a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 6:53a
|Low
Tue 12:49p
|High
Tue 7:31p
|Low
Wed 1:47a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:35a
|Low
Tue 12:34p
|High
Tue 7:03p
|Low
Wed 1:30a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 7:36a
|Low
Tue 1:26p
|High
Tue 8:03p
|Low
Wed 2:19a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds. Scattered showers.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 11 seconds. Scattered showers.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 11 seconds.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 10 seconds.
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.