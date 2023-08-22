NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/22

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the North
11 - 22 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 19 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 78°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Air Temperature75° - 79°
Sunrise/Sunset6:13am - 7:45pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 5:52a		High
Tue 12:22p		Low
Tue 6:32p		High
Wed 12:27a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:16a		High
Tue 11:56a		Low
Tue 5:56p		High
Wed 12:01a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:28a		High
Tue 12:10p		Low
Tue 6:08p		High
Wed 12:15a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:20a		High
Tue 11:52a		Low
Tue 6:00p		High
Tue 11:57p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:57a		High
Tue 4:02p		Low
Tue 10:37p		High
Wed 4:07a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:54a		High
Tue 12:15p		Low
Tue 6:38p		High
Wed 12:19a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 9:31a		High
Tue 3:09p		Low
Tue 10:11p		High
Wed 3:14a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 6:38a		High
Tue 1:16p		Low
Tue 7:25p		High
Wed 1:16a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:35a		High
Tue 11:58a		Low
Tue 6:14p		High
Wed 12:03a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 5:58a		High
Tue 12:29p		Low
Tue 6:40p		High
Wed 12:34a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:45a		High
Tue 12:01p		Low
Tue 6:22p		High
Wed 12:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 6:45a		High
Tue 1:10p		Low
Tue 7:18p		High
Wed 1:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. N swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

