NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/22

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the North

11 - 22 mph (Gust 24 mph)

9 - 19 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 78°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Air Temperature 75° - 79° Sunrise/Sunset 6:13am - 7:45pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 5:52a High

Tue 12:22p Low

Tue 6:32p High

Wed 12:27a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:16a High

Tue 11:56a Low

Tue 5:56p High

Wed 12:01a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:28a High

Tue 12:10p Low

Tue 6:08p High

Wed 12:15a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:20a High

Tue 11:52a Low

Tue 6:00p High

Tue 11:57p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:57a High

Tue 4:02p Low

Tue 10:37p High

Wed 4:07a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:54a High

Tue 12:15p Low

Tue 6:38p High

Wed 12:19a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 9:31a High

Tue 3:09p Low

Tue 10:11p High

Wed 3:14a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 6:38a High

Tue 1:16p Low

Tue 7:25p High

Wed 1:16a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:35a High

Tue 11:58a Low

Tue 6:14p High

Wed 12:03a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 5:58a High

Tue 12:29p Low

Tue 6:40p High

Wed 12:34a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:45a High

Tue 12:01p Low

Tue 6:22p High

Wed 12:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 6:45a High

Tue 1:10p Low

Tue 7:18p High

Wed 1:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. N swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

