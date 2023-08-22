NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/22
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the North
11 - 22 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 19 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 78°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 79°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:13am - 7:45pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 5:52a
|High
Tue 12:22p
|Low
Tue 6:32p
|High
Wed 12:27a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:16a
|High
Tue 11:56a
|Low
Tue 5:56p
|High
Wed 12:01a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:28a
|High
Tue 12:10p
|Low
Tue 6:08p
|High
Wed 12:15a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:20a
|High
Tue 11:52a
|Low
Tue 6:00p
|High
Tue 11:57p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:57a
|High
Tue 4:02p
|Low
Tue 10:37p
|High
Wed 4:07a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:54a
|High
Tue 12:15p
|Low
Tue 6:38p
|High
Wed 12:19a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 9:31a
|High
Tue 3:09p
|Low
Tue 10:11p
|High
Wed 3:14a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 6:38a
|High
Tue 1:16p
|Low
Tue 7:25p
|High
Wed 1:16a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:35a
|High
Tue 11:58a
|Low
Tue 6:14p
|High
Wed 12:03a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 5:58a
|High
Tue 12:29p
|Low
Tue 6:40p
|High
Wed 12:34a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:45a
|High
Tue 12:01p
|Low
Tue 6:22p
|High
Wed 12:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 6:45a
|High
Tue 1:10p
|Low
Tue 7:18p
|High
Wed 1:23a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. N swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.
WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.