NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/5

Seaside Heights from the Seaside Heights Fire Department's Drone 1 (Seaside Heights Fire Department)

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the South
14 - 24 mph (Gust 32 mph)
12 - 21 knots (Gust 28 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 73°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
Air Temperature76° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:32am - 8:29pm
UV Index3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 6:43a		High
Tue 1:08p		Low
Tue 6:55p		High
Wed 12:59a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:07a		High
Tue 12:42p		Low
Tue 6:19p		High
Wed 12:33a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:19a		High
Tue 12:56p		Low
Tue 6:31p		High
Wed 12:47a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:11a		High
Tue 12:38p		Low
Tue 6:23p		High
Wed 12:29a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:48a		High
Tue 4:48p		Low
Tue 11:00p		High
Wed 4:39a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:51a		High
Tue 12:55p		Low
Tue 6:52p		High
Wed 12:47a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 10:22a		High
Tue 3:55p		Low
Tue 10:34p		High
Wed 3:46a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 7:30a		High
Tue 1:47p		Low
Tue 7:31p		High
Wed 1:41a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:27a		High
Tue 12:38p		Low
Tue 6:31p		High
Wed 12:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 6:52a		High
Tue 1:04p		Low
Tue 6:56p		High
Wed 1:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:37a		High
Tue 12:41p		Low
Tue 6:44p		High
Wed 12:50a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 7:28a		High
Tue 1:46p		Low
Tue 7:40p		High
Wed 1:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

