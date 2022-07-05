NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/5
Advisories
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the South
14 - 24 mph (Gust 32 mph)
12 - 21 knots (Gust 28 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 73°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:32am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|3 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 6:43a
|High
Tue 1:08p
|Low
Tue 6:55p
|High
Wed 12:59a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:07a
|High
Tue 12:42p
|Low
Tue 6:19p
|High
Wed 12:33a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:19a
|High
Tue 12:56p
|Low
Tue 6:31p
|High
Wed 12:47a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:11a
|High
Tue 12:38p
|Low
Tue 6:23p
|High
Wed 12:29a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:48a
|High
Tue 4:48p
|Low
Tue 11:00p
|High
Wed 4:39a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:51a
|High
Tue 12:55p
|Low
Tue 6:52p
|High
Wed 12:47a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 10:22a
|High
Tue 3:55p
|Low
Tue 10:34p
|High
Wed 3:46a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 7:30a
|High
Tue 1:47p
|Low
Tue 7:31p
|High
Wed 1:41a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:27a
|High
Tue 12:38p
|Low
Tue 6:31p
|High
Wed 12:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 6:52a
|High
Tue 1:04p
|Low
Tue 6:56p
|High
Wed 1:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:37a
|High
Tue 12:41p
|Low
Tue 6:44p
|High
Wed 12:50a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 7:28a
|High
Tue 1:46p
|Low
Tue 7:40p
|High
Wed 1:54a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT: N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.