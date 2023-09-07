NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/7
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 20 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 17 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|76° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|79° - 92°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:29am - 7:21pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 8:17a
|High
Thu 2:39p
|Low
Thu 9:29p
|High
Fri 3:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:41a
|High
Thu 2:13p
|Low
Thu 8:53p
|High
Fri 2:46a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:53a
|High
Thu 2:27p
|Low
Thu 9:05p
|High
Fri 3:00a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:45a
|High
Thu 2:09p
|Low
Thu 8:57p
|High
Fri 2:42a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:56a
|Low
Thu 12:22p
|High
Thu 6:19p
|Low
Fri 1:34a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:20a
|High
Thu 2:36p
|Low
Thu 9:31p
|High
Fri 3:13a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 5:03a
|Low
Thu 11:56a
|High
Thu 5:26p
|Low
Fri 1:08a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 8:47a
|High
Thu 3:28p
|Low
Thu 9:57p
|High
Fri 3:55a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:49a
|High
Thu 2:22p
|Low
Thu 9:08p
|High
Fri 3:00a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 8:06a
|High
Thu 2:50p
|Low
Thu 9:26p
|High
Fri 3:14a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:57a
|High
Thu 2:39p
|Low
Thu 9:15p
|High
Fri 3:17a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 8:51a
|High
Thu 3:29p
|Low
Thu 10:05p
|High
Fri 4:04a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S at 4 seconds after midnight.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.