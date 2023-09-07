NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/7

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/7

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
9 - 20 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 17 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature76° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Air Temperature79° - 92°
Sunrise/Sunset6:29am - 7:21pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Thu 8:17a		High
Thu 2:39p		Low
Thu 9:29p		High
Fri 3:12a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:41a		High
Thu 2:13p		Low
Thu 8:53p		High
Fri 2:46a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:53a		High
Thu 2:27p		Low
Thu 9:05p		High
Fri 3:00a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:45a		High
Thu 2:09p		Low
Thu 8:57p		High
Fri 2:42a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 5:56a		Low
Thu 12:22p		High
Thu 6:19p		Low
Fri 1:34a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 8:20a		High
Thu 2:36p		Low
Thu 9:31p		High
Fri 3:13a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 5:03a		Low
Thu 11:56a		High
Thu 5:26p		Low
Fri 1:08a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Thu 8:47a		High
Thu 3:28p		Low
Thu 9:57p		High
Fri 3:55a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:49a		High
Thu 2:22p		Low
Thu 9:08p		High
Fri 3:00a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Thu 8:06a		High
Thu 2:50p		Low
Thu 9:26p		High
Fri 3:14a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:57a		High
Thu 2:39p		Low
Thu 9:15p		High
Fri 3:17a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Thu 8:51a		High
Thu 3:29p		Low
Thu 10:05p		High
Fri 4:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S at 4 seconds after midnight.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

How to start your first garden

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination

Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island.

Another great South Jersey winery

If you like wine and good food, New Jersey is one of the best states to enjoy a winery.
Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM