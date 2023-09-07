NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/7

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

9 - 20 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 17 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 76° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Air Temperature 79° - 92° Sunrise/Sunset 6:29am - 7:21pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 8:17a High

Thu 2:39p Low

Thu 9:29p High

Fri 3:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:41a High

Thu 2:13p Low

Thu 8:53p High

Fri 2:46a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:53a High

Thu 2:27p Low

Thu 9:05p High

Fri 3:00a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:45a High

Thu 2:09p Low

Thu 8:57p High

Fri 2:42a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:56a Low

Thu 12:22p High

Thu 6:19p Low

Fri 1:34a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:20a High

Thu 2:36p Low

Thu 9:31p High

Fri 3:13a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 5:03a Low

Thu 11:56a High

Thu 5:26p Low

Fri 1:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 8:47a High

Thu 3:28p Low

Thu 9:57p High

Fri 3:55a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:49a High

Thu 2:22p Low

Thu 9:08p High

Fri 3:00a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 8:06a High

Thu 2:50p Low

Thu 9:26p High

Fri 3:14a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:57a High

Thu 2:39p Low

Thu 9:15p High

Fri 3:17a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 8:51a High

Thu 3:29p Low

Thu 10:05p High

Fri 4:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S at 4 seconds after midnight.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

