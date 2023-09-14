NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/14

Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY until 6 a.m. Saturday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the South
7 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 79°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Air Temperature78° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:36am - 7:10pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 8:10a		Low
Thu 2:15p		High
Thu 8:18p		Low
Fri 2:44a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 7:44a		Low
Thu 1:39p		High
Thu 7:52p		Low
Fri 2:08a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 7:58a		Low
Thu 1:51p		High
Thu 8:06p		Low
Fri 2:20a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 7:40a		Low
Thu 1:43p		High
Thu 7:48p		Low
Fri 2:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:13a		High
Thu 11:50a		Low
Thu 6:20p		High
Thu 11:58p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 8:02a		Low
Thu 2:08p		High
Thu 8:10p		Low
Fri 2:42a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 5:47a		High
Thu 10:57a		Low
Thu 5:54p		High
Thu 11:05p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Thu 8:52a		Low
Thu 2:43p		High
Thu 9:05p		Low
Fri 3:16a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 7:52a		Low
Thu 1:48p		High
Thu 8:01p		Low
Fri 2:20a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 8:16a		Low
Thu 2:10p		High
Thu 8:32p		Low
Fri 2:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 7:56a		Low
Thu 1:56p		High
Thu 8:11p		Low
Fri 2:25a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Thu 8:56a		Low
Thu 2:48p		High
Thu 9:10p		Low
Fri 3:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. SE swell 3 to 6 ft at 12 seconds.

TONIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft, building to 6 to 9 ft after midnight. SE swell 4 to 7 ft at 13 seconds.

FRI: N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 11 ft. SE swell 5 to 10 ft at 13 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. SE swell 6 to 10 ft at 14 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 5 to 7 ft in the afternoon. E swell 4 to 8 ft at 13 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 5 ft at 12 seconds.

SUN: W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

