NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/14

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY until 6 a.m. Saturday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the South

7 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 79°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Air Temperature 78° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:36am - 7:10pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 8:10a Low

Thu 2:15p High

Thu 8:18p Low

Fri 2:44a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:44a Low

Thu 1:39p High

Thu 7:52p Low

Fri 2:08a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:58a Low

Thu 1:51p High

Thu 8:06p Low

Fri 2:20a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:40a Low

Thu 1:43p High

Thu 7:48p Low

Fri 2:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:13a High

Thu 11:50a Low

Thu 6:20p High

Thu 11:58p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:02a Low

Thu 2:08p High

Thu 8:10p Low

Fri 2:42a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 5:47a High

Thu 10:57a Low

Thu 5:54p High

Thu 11:05p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 8:52a Low

Thu 2:43p High

Thu 9:05p Low

Fri 3:16a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:52a Low

Thu 1:48p High

Thu 8:01p Low

Fri 2:20a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 8:16a Low

Thu 2:10p High

Thu 8:32p Low

Fri 2:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:56a Low

Thu 1:56p High

Thu 8:11p Low

Fri 2:25a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 8:56a Low

Thu 2:48p High

Thu 9:10p Low

Fri 3:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. SE swell 3 to 6 ft at 12 seconds.

TONIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft, building to 6 to 9 ft after midnight. SE swell 4 to 7 ft at 13 seconds.

FRI: N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 11 ft. SE swell 5 to 10 ft at 13 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. SE swell 6 to 10 ft at 14 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 5 to 7 ft in the afternoon. E swell 4 to 8 ft at 13 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 5 ft at 12 seconds.

SUN: W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

