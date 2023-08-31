NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/31
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are likely. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect through 6 p.m. Friday. Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft. will create conditions hazardous to small craft.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the North
15 - 23 mph (Gust 31 mph)
13 - 20 knots (Gust 27 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 76°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 76°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:22am - 7:32pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 8:36a
|Low
Thu 2:54p
|High
Thu 8:56p
|Low
Fri 3:25a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:10a
|Low
Thu 2:18p
|High
Thu 8:30p
|Low
Fri 2:49a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:24a
|Low
Thu 2:30p
|High
Thu 8:44p
|Low
Fri 3:01a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:06a
|Low
Thu 2:22p
|High
Thu 8:26p
|Low
Fri 2:53a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:42a
|High
Thu 12:16p
|Low
Thu 6:59p
|High
Fri 12:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:27a
|Low
Thu 2:49p
|High
Thu 8:49p
|Low
Fri 3:23a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 6:16a
|High
Thu 11:23a
|Low
Thu 6:33p
|High
Thu 11:43p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 9:24a
|Low
Thu 3:18p
|High
Thu 9:45p
|Low
Fri 3:57a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:16a
|Low
Thu 2:19p
|High
Thu 8:38p
|Low
Fri 2:55a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 8:44a
|Low
Thu 2:42p
|High
Thu 9:14p
|Low
Fri 3:21a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:20a
|Low
Thu 2:25p
|High
Thu 8:45p
|Low
Fri 3:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 9:22a
|Low
Thu 3:18p
|High
Thu 9:47p
|Low
Fri 3:55a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 9 seconds.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds in the evening.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.