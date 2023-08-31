NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/31

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are likely. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect through 6 p.m. Friday. Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft. will create conditions hazardous to small craft.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 6 feet Winds From the North

15 - 23 mph (Gust 31 mph)

13 - 20 knots (Gust 27 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 76°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Air Temperature 73° - 76° Sunrise/Sunset 6:22am - 7:32pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 8:36a Low

Thu 2:54p High

Thu 8:56p Low

Fri 3:25a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:10a Low

Thu 2:18p High

Thu 8:30p Low

Fri 2:49a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:24a Low

Thu 2:30p High

Thu 8:44p Low

Fri 3:01a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:06a Low

Thu 2:22p High

Thu 8:26p Low

Fri 2:53a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:42a High

Thu 12:16p Low

Thu 6:59p High

Fri 12:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:27a Low

Thu 2:49p High

Thu 8:49p Low

Fri 3:23a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 6:16a High

Thu 11:23a Low

Thu 6:33p High

Thu 11:43p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 9:24a Low

Thu 3:18p High

Thu 9:45p Low

Fri 3:57a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:16a Low

Thu 2:19p High

Thu 8:38p Low

Fri 2:55a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 8:44a Low

Thu 2:42p High

Thu 9:14p Low

Fri 3:21a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:20a Low

Thu 2:25p High

Thu 8:45p Low

Fri 3:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 9:22a Low

Thu 3:18p High

Thu 9:47p Low

Fri 3:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds in the evening.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

