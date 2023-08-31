NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/31

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/31

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are likely. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect through 6 p.m. Friday. Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft. will create conditions hazardous to small craft.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the North
15 - 23 mph (Gust 31 mph)
13 - 20 knots (Gust 27 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 76°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Air Temperature73° - 76°
Sunrise/Sunset6:22am - 7:32pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 8:36a		Low
Thu 2:54p		High
Thu 8:56p		Low
Fri 3:25a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:10a		Low
Thu 2:18p		High
Thu 8:30p		Low
Fri 2:49a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:24a		Low
Thu 2:30p		High
Thu 8:44p		Low
Fri 3:01a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:06a		Low
Thu 2:22p		High
Thu 8:26p		Low
Fri 2:53a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:42a		High
Thu 12:16p		Low
Thu 6:59p		High
Fri 12:36a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 8:27a		Low
Thu 2:49p		High
Thu 8:49p		Low
Fri 3:23a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 6:16a		High
Thu 11:23a		Low
Thu 6:33p		High
Thu 11:43p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 9:24a		Low
Thu 3:18p		High
Thu 9:45p		Low
Fri 3:57a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:16a		Low
Thu 2:19p		High
Thu 8:38p		Low
Fri 2:55a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 8:44a		Low
Thu 2:42p		High
Thu 9:14p		Low
Fri 3:21a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:20a		Low
Thu 2:25p		High
Thu 8:45p		Low
Fri 3:02a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 9:22a		Low
Thu 3:18p		High
Thu 9:47p		Low
Fri 3:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds in the evening.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals steps from the beach

Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation.

Cape May: Wonderful places to visit

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022

We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!
Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM